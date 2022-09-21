NFL Rookie Storylines: Highlights from Week 2

The preseason hype reached its peak following camp for Pierce. It was clear (or at least seemed to be) that he was the lead back for the Texans. Then came Week 1 where he was used sparingly. The wait for Pierce to see real utilization wasn't long though, as he contributed just under 70 yards on only 15 carries. He clearly was the favorite on early downs with Rex Burkhead working in obvious passing situations. It will be interesting to see how the Texans handle the situation going forward.