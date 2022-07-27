NFL Rookie Storylines: Looking at Which Players Have The Most To Prove In Training Camp.

Perhaps the most intriguing of battles in camp are the quarterback competitions. While it is being framed as an open competition in Pittsburgh, Pickett will have to climb the ladder twice if he wants to open the season as the starter. He approaches camp not only behind Mitchell Trubisky, but also Mason Rudolph. The uphill ascent seems rather steep for the 20th overall pick, but his progress throughout camp will be telling. A strong showing may instill confidence in the staff, leaving them no other choice. For the time being, Pickett just has to worry about stacking positive days together.