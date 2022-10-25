Skip to main content
NFL Draft

NFL Rookie Storylines: Monitoring OROY Candidates

Read below to see which offensive players are making a case for rookie of the year.

Through seven weeks of action, we are gaining clarity on the booms and busts of the 2022 draft class. 

With midseason fast approaching, a few weapons have made a compelling case for why they deserve the coveted rookie award. 

In a season where points have come at a premium, these four players have proved immune to the staunch defenses across the league. Let's dive into the frontrunners. 

Chris Olave Leads the Wideouts

Chris Olave Saints

Despite an underwhelming start to the season and a disappointing Thursday night loss, Olave has performed week in and week out for New Orleans. Injuries to his fellow receivers, lack of consistency at the quarterback position, and the rookie wall have yet to phase the talented pass catcher. 

The team's best option, Olave, is being utilized both as a deep threat and middle-of-field security blanket per the absence of Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry. While it's rare to see rookies garner brackets coverage (double teams) if the receiver room continues to be plagued by health concerns, Olave may experience just that. 

His crisp routes, easy strides, and soft hands must continue to show face down the stretch should he become OROY. 

Kenneth Walker Firmly in Mix

Kenneth Walker Seahawks

Yet another Sunday performance from Walker, who stuffed the box score and helped guide the team to victory. The Seahawks have an identity on offense - explosiveness. Whether it be the arm of Geno Smith ripping in-breakers and hole-shots or Walker exploding for 75-yard touchdowns. (yes, he had another against the Chargers), Seattle is pushing the pace in a slow offensive year. 

Don't look now, but after rocky starts from division rival Rams and 49ers, it's the Seahawks who sit atop the NFC West. 

The emergence of the rookie ball carrier will continue to garner OROY consideration, with future performances analogous to Sunday. 

Dameon Pierce is the Texans offense

Dameon Pierce Texans

Good thing OROY is awarded independent of record, or else it would be a hard sell to place Pierce on this list. However, it only takes a few quarters of watching Texans football to realize that offense is catered to and runs through the former Gator. 

On an offense devoid of difference-makers, Pierce continues to churn out tough yards, prove reliable in the passing game, and bring the only spark Houston seems to have. 

While his spotlight may be dim due to the lack of media exposure, Pierce is a deserving candidate with a true ability to win the award. 

Breece Hall was the odds on favorite

Breece Hall Jets

An unfortunate injury has cast a dark cloud over yet another impressive performance by Hall, this time against a stout rush defense in Denver. While it has yet to be confirmed as of Sunday, head coach Robert Saleh fears that Hall has a significant knee injury that may cost him his season. (Testing Monday confirmed the ACL tear)

Hall featured a continuation of his rookie success against the Broncos, taking yet another outside zone run over 50 yards to the house. 

While the injury may derail his rookie of the year ambitions, it would have been unjust not to include his name as he was the clear frontrunner after seven weeks. 

