NFL Rookie Storylines: Pass Catchers Steal Show During First Week of Camp.

Doubs has been the talk of Packers camp in week one. With fellow rookie receiver Christian Watson sidelined as a member of the PUP list (physically unable to perform), Doubs has taken a backseat to no one despite his day three draft position. Bill Huber of Packer Central on Sports Illustrated had a first-hand account of Doub's top plays. He described a red-zone drill, saying: "Doubs lined up to the right side of the formation against starting cornerback Eric Stokes. Aaron Rodgers threw the ball right between the "2" and the "1" on Stokes' jersey. Doubs leaped and reached over the top of Stokes for a fantastic catch and the touchdown." If the chemistry between Rodgers and Doubs continues, the rookie could be in for a big year.