NFL Rookie Storylines: Pass Catchers Steal Show During First Week of Camp.
The NFL is officially back as we are now into week two of training camp across the league. While week one is essentially a gathering period, it ends with team scrimmages where the offense and defense mimic live situations (without pads). This is our first look at how the rookie class fares against NFL talent, with cameras and reporters to capture every move. If the goal was to make early headlines, these receivers did just that.
Could Romeo Doubs be the Packers top receiver?
Doubs has been the talk of Packers camp in week one. With fellow rookie receiver Christian Watson sidelined as a member of the PUP list (physically unable to perform), Doubs has taken a backseat to no one despite his day three draft position. Bill Huber of Packer Central on Sports Illustrated had a first-hand account of Doub's top plays. He described a red-zone drill, saying: "Doubs lined up to the right side of the formation against starting cornerback Eric Stokes. Aaron Rodgers threw the ball right between the "2" and the "1" on Stokes' jersey. Doubs leaped and reached over the top of Stokes for a fantastic catch and the touchdown." If the chemistry between Rodgers and Doubs continues, the rookie could be in for a big year.
Skyy Moore has been electric at Chiefs camp.
Moore takes on a tall task as the one with the most similar skillset to recently departed Tyreek Hill. While time will tell if he can have a similar impact in terms of explosive plays, early indications are that he is performing considerably well. Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report on Twitter) was on the Pat McAfee show Friday, pronouncing Moore as the next great thing in Kansas City. "This guy is going to be so good, his movement skills are reminiscent of Antonio Brown, and he's got real juice," Shultz claimed. With true turnover on the Chiefs offense for the first team in the Mahomes era, perhaps they don't even skip a beat with the likes of Moore.
George Pickens is the early stats leader in Latrobe.
Pickens ended week one of Steeler camp leading all pass catchers in yards, receptions, and touchdowns. That's quite a statement from the second-round pick out of Georgia. Clips surfaced of some team and red zone drills where Pickens showed his trademark hands and ability to win on various routes. The receiver room is crowded in Pittsburgh but as long as the quarterback play is adequate, expect Pickens to have a big year for the black and gold.
Chris Olave is already stretching the field.
A video surfaced Saturday of Olave catching a deep touchdown from quarterback Jameis Winston during the team period of practice. Rod Walker of NOLA.com described the play, saying: "His 60-yard touchdown reception in Saturday's practice, where he sped past broken coverage, has been one of the biggest splash plays of camp thus far." The Saints have garnered darkhorse Super Bowl picks largely thanks to their roster. With Michael Thomas back and the addition of Jarvis Landry and Olave to complement Alvin Kamara and a stout defense, the onus is on Winston. The better the connection between him and Olave, the better the team will perform on Sundays.
Drake London was unguardable during week one of camp.
Seldom do you see pass catchers routinely win reps against NFL corners in 1v1 and team drills. There is usually a tug of war, if you will, with reps going in favor of one side or another. When a rookie receiver wins the rep, that emphasizes the need for recognition. London was winning 50/50 balls, dropping defensive backs in his routes, and catching everything thrown to him during the first week of his inaugural camp. It is no secret that he and Kyle Pitts will be staples in the passing game in 2022, with London as the clear number one receiver on the perimeter.
