NFL Rookie Storylines: QB Controversies, Game Winners, and First-Time Starters

We are almost one-third of the way through the NFL season (please slow down), and we saw yet another set of rookies produce remarkable contributions over the weekend.

Quarterbacks are making headlines, running backs are earning their first start, and offensive and defensive players have sealed victories for their respective teams.

The 2022 class continues to impress, leaving us curious to see what's in store for the rest of the season. Let's dive into the top performers.

NFL Rookie Storylines: Quarterback Controversies, Game Winners, and First-Time Starters Is there a Q.B controversy on the horizon in Foxborough? Bailey Zappe got the nod for the second week in a row as Mac Jones continues to recover from an ankle sprain. Zappe has taken the opportunity and run with it, leading the Pats to another dominant victory, dismantling the Browns 38-15 on Sunday. You would expect a day-three pick and third-string rookie to play passively and manage the game if you will. That may have been an accurate description of Zappe's performance against the Lions last week, but the Browns saw a different quarterback on Sunday. Zappe's consistent poise, command, and calm demeanor radiate through the screen. He thinks fast and delivers the ball accurately, braving the speed of the NFL with subtle ease. Bill Belichick has sided with a day-three draft pick over the incumbent starter at the quarterback position in the past (see Tom Brady), and if Zappe has anything to say about it, he may do it again. Alec Pierce picks a great time to catch his first touchdown In a slugfest last Thursday against Denver, Pierce was the best receiver on the field, catching eight of nine targets for 81 yards. While his receiving totals weren't as gaudy this week, his game-winning touchdown mattered even more. With 23 seconds left and down one against Jacksonville, Pierce caught a go ball down the boundary to put the Colts up and ultimately seal the victory against their division foe. His game-winning play wasn't the only impact he had on the day, causing multiple pass interference calls that set up the offense in a favorable position. If the Colts want to continue their scoring ways of the Jacksonville game, they will rely on their rookie deep threat to provide the vertical element of the offense. Kayvon Thibodeaux propels the Giants to 5-1 After missing games early in the season due to injury, the top-five pick has come on strong the last few weeks in New York. He broke up Aaron Rodgers' last-second hail mary attempt in London last week, and he doubled down vs. Baltimore on Sunday. Strip-sacking former MVP Lamar Jackson to win the game and send his team to their best start in over a decade has Giants fans feeling gracious for their selection. In what was largely a bunch of noise surrounding his draft stock, it's clear that Thibodeaux profoundly impacts football games, even at the NFL level. If the G-men are to prove the doubters wrong continuously, it may take more game-winning performances out of their top pick. Kenneth Walker impresses in his first start Walker splashed last week after spelling injured running back Rashaad Penny. His long rushing touchdown was just a taste of what was to come, as he put together a terrific performance from start to finish on Sunday. In a 19-9 win over the Cardinals, Walker rushed for just under 100 yards on 21 carries and added a score. His patience, fluidity, and vision were all on display as the Seahawks' offense wasn't nearly as explosive against Arizona as in prior weeks. Seattle has lived the highlife as far as points go thus far, but when things aren't as clear, having a reliable back to churn out yards and make explosive plays is a key asset. Luckily for Seattle, early signs indicate they have a workhorse to lean on in Walker. Brian Robinson is RB1 in Washington Less than a week after his first action as an NFL player, Brian Robinson Jr. earned his first career start on Thursday night in a 12-7 victory over the Chicago Bears. This was a fantastic feat for multiple reasons, including the fact he had just recovered from an offseason gunshot wound in his lower body nonetheless. Robinson was sure to thank his support system and teammates following the game, but we should acknowledge the ability it's taken to become the lead back. Beating out the incumbent Antonio Gibson when he has shown promise in multiple seasons is very impressive. When you add that he is a rookie coming off a life-changing injury and surgery just a few months ago, you see how something special may occur in the nation's capital as long as he is the primary ball carrier.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT