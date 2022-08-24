NFL Rookie Storylines: Recapping Week Two of the Preseason

Likely went for eight catches, 100 yards, and a score on Sunday against the Cardinals. His calling card at Coastal Carolina was his ability to stretch the field and create run after catch situations. Much has yet to change in the NFL, with two impressive preseason performances. Likely fell to the fourth round after some sub-par athletic testing hampered his draft stock. He's proven that tape and playmaking ability trumps all, with an impressive camp to date. Playing behind Mark Andrews as the number two tight end will allow the team to use Likely where he's best; as a pass catcher.