NFL Rookie Storylines: Recapping Week Two of the Preseason
Week two is treated as the "dress rehearsal" game for many NFL teams, as there are now only three exhibition games. This typically means teams will play their starters for at least a handful of snaps, if not series. That adds greater context to rookie performances, basing their productivity on a higher grade. Let's see some names that popped when watching over the weekend.
NFL Rookie Storylines: Recapping Week Two of the Preseason
Chris Olave Gets in Endzone
Olave was a first-round pick for the Saints, a team looking to overhaul their receiving corps after last season. The former Buckeye was making headlines in camp, with his vertical threat surfacing via social media. That has carried over to actual games, where Olave hooked up with backup quarterback Ian Book for a touchdown on a pilon route over the weekend. With James Winston back at practice and a litany of weapons around him, expect these instances to continue as the season progresses.
George Karlaftis off to Strong Start
Karlaftis fell to pick 30 of the first round, leaving the Chiefs no option but to sprint in the card. His impressive strength and quickness have carried over from the BIG-10 to the NFL, where he has two sacks in as many games to pair with five total pressures on only 31 pass rush snaps. (Via PFF) Having Chris Jones on the interior will surely help free up Karlaftis and parlay into game-disrupting sacks and tackle for losses from the former boilermaker.
Cam Jurgens Fits Perfectly in Philly
Jurgens came into the draft process as one of the more athletically gifted linemen in his class. The center from Nebraska was a favorite amongst the Eagles personnel, coaches, and even players, with starting center Jason Kelce emploring the team to select him. That decision has proven profitable, with Jurgens displaying his traits and intellect in camp. He played an impressive game over the weekend, showing his physical strengths when asked to pull and deliver second-level blocks. While Kelce is the sure starter, keeping Jurgens on the sideline will be difficult.
Isaiah Likely Looks to be a Steal
Likely went for eight catches, 100 yards, and a score on Sunday against the Cardinals. His calling card at Coastal Carolina was his ability to stretch the field and create run after catch situations. Much has yet to change in the NFL, with two impressive preseason performances. Likely fell to the fourth round after some sub-par athletic testing hampered his draft stock. He's proven that tape and playmaking ability trumps all, with an impressive camp to date. Playing behind Mark Andrews as the number two tight end will allow the team to use Likely where he's best; as a pass catcher.
Seattle's Rookie Duo Looks Impressive
Abe Lucas and Charles Cross have played together in most of the first-team reps this preseason, adding stability to the tackle positions. Many teams would be happy finding one plug-and-play starter at tackle in a given draft. The Seahawks may have very well found two heading into the regular season. On a combined 113 pass-blocking snaps, the two have only allowed one pressure. (Via PFF) While there are many questions surrounding the 2022 Season in Seattle, this pair of rookies isn't one of them.
Erik Ezukanma Poised for Big Rookie Season
Ezukanma first opened eyes in the early days of training camp and has since become a household name in South Florida. The fourth-round pick made his home debut memorable, catching six passes for 114 yards. With so much attention being placed on Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle (both in the media and by coordinators), leaving Ezukanma available to carve out his niche in the Dolphins' new offense.
CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT
- 2023 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings
- 2022 NFL Draft Selections
- Scouting Reports
- NFL Mock Drafts