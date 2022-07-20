Outside of a few run-heavy teams, the NFL has become a passing league. When we think of the biggest stars, we often point to the quarterback and receiver positions. However, when the playoffs roll around, the league still revolves around the run game. A defense that can stop the run and an offense that can pound the rock will win. The need for stardom at the position isn't as prevalent, but a reliable ball carrier can be the difference between winning and losing a championship. There are players in this group that fit the mold of lead back and others that bring versatility to the offense. Either way, the position is still an important one and these rookies will look to show why.

NFL Rookie Storylines: Running Backs to Make an Impact Breece Hall Has Work-Horse Potential The first back selected in 2022, Hall is a fusion of power, size, and speed that has him destined to be a lead back. While a promising rookie season from Michael Carter may lead some to think it will be running back by committee for the Jets in 2022, early reports beg to differ. As Connor Hughes of The Athletic put it, "The Jets will use both, but Hall is the lead back." With most of the class having clear starters in front of them, this leaves Hall as the favorite to lead rookies in production. Kenneth Walker III is Seattle's Type of Player The Seahawks' depth at tailback may seem broad on paper, a closer look reveals the potential for a big season out of Walker. The future of Chris Carson as a Seahawk is unknown at best, following an unfortunate injury. Pair this with Rashaad Penny's lack of snaps as an authentic lead-back, and you can see a scenario where Walker takes over as the primary ball carrier. With Russell Wilson off to Denver, expect the offense to return to their run-first ways. This leaves the door open for Walker to have an impressive rookie campaign. James Cook Landed a Perfect Spot While Cook may lack the size and playstyle of traditional backs, his skillset is prime for the Bills' offense. A high-powered passing attack that occasionally runs, the Bills want to stretch the field more than move the chains. With one of the best quarterback-run schemes and a suitable back in Devin Singletary, this is where Cook fits in. His role as a receiver, both flexed out and from the backfield, will add to their offensive versatility. A more than capable wide zone runner, he will bring an explosive element to a grittier run game. The fourth-round pick out of Florida had an underwhelming career regarding production in the swamp, but not by his own doing. Pierce logged a limited amount of snaps while he was a Gator, but that may be a good thing. His skill set is evident with promise as a runner, receiver, and blocker. Entering the NFL with a lack of wear and tear and a clear path to being the starter, don't be surprised if Pierce is a popular name come the Holidays. Don't be surprised if Isaiah Spiller Carves a Role in L.A. Spiller was a workhouse back at Texas A&M, with desirable traits including size, agility, and powerful running. Some pre-draft testing caused him to slip to the fourth round, but the back that stood out in the SEC in 2021 is now in Hollywood. While there is no doubt that veteran Austin Ekeler is the group's leader, his playstyle is divergent from Spillers. Those who follow the Chargers closely will tell you that a lack of brawn in the run game has hampered their success in short yardage and goal-to-go situations. This is where you should expect Spiller to earn his carries, with touchdowns as a potential outcome.



