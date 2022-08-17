NFL Rookie Storylines: Week One's Top Performers
Only in American Football will you see such passion from players, fans, and media when it comes to exhibition games. While the games have no obvious importance, some underlying stories and trends emerged from these contests. With a focus on rookies, here are the top storylines from week one of the preseason.
Brian Robinson Looking to Top Depth Chart
After a quick fumble from presumptive starter Antonio Gibson, Robinson took the rest of the first team snaps in game one. While his numbers weren't gaudy, he scored the first touchdown for Washington and showed utility as a runner, pass catcher, and blocker. Gibson has shown persistent issues when it comes to ball security, and this was a catalyst behind the drafting of Robinson, a back many deemed underrated in the class. If things keep up, don't be shocked to see Robinson as RB1 come September.
Jack Sanborn Shows Nose for the Ball
The undrafted rookie from Wisconsin put on the kind of performance you need to make the team. Sanborn logged five tackles and two turnovers, including a fumble recovery and interception. His instincts were apparent in the pass and run, repeatedly finding the ball carrier and following the quarterback's eyes into a pick. The Bears are thin at the linebacker position, so there is a chance Sanborn not only makes the roster but plays a valuable role.
Jerome Ford Aiming for Key Backup Role
Ford put on an impressive performance against the Jaguars on Friday. He had 102 yards and two touchdowns on 14 total touches. His patience and burst were evident as a runner, analogous to his time with the Bearcats. In light of reports that Kareem Hunt wants out of Cleveland, debuts of this sort will propel Ford to that second position on the depth chart. While Nick Chubb is the obvious starter, the Browns will watch his workload, meaning Ford could slide into the role that made Hunt valuable over the past few seasons.
Kaiir Elam Makes Statement
The Bills played the Colts on Saturday, and while many of the team's starters weren't on the field, the same can't be said for the Colts, as most of the starting offense took reps. Elam matched up against fellow rookie Alec Pierce on an early third down where he broke up a pass, ending the Colts' drive. He recorded another pass breakup later in the game and was a willing tackler. Buffalo has to be encouraged by the premiere of their first-round pick.
Kenny Pickett Steals the Show in Pittsburgh
While Pickett may have been the third quarterback to take snaps on Saturday night, he made the most of them. Pickett's accuracy and decision-making were on point throughout the night, evident by his 13/15 pass completions. Pickett looked poised from start to finish, engineering a game-winning drive where he threw the touchdown to seal the victory. While there is a long way to go before Pickett does this in a meaningful capacity, his start is generating buzz.
Boye Mafe Impresses in his Debut
Mafe singlehandedly ruined multiple Pittsburgh drives on Saturday night. He recorded three pressures, two sacks (one of which was a forced fumble recovered by Pittsburgh), and a stellar 87.2 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus. Since the Legion of Boom Days, the Seahawks have searched for a consistent threat off the edge. While important context has to be noted in these games, the traits and athleticism of Mafe cannot be denied, leading you to ponder his potential in Seattle.
Matt Araiza the Next Best Punter
While specialists aren't usually amongst the top performers week in and week and out, when you punt a ball over 80 yards, that deserves recognition. Araiza has garnered the nickname "Punt God" thanks to his career at San Diego State. General manager Brandon Beane noted that the Bills desperately need help in their punting game. They may have found their guy and a potential starter for years to come.
