NFL Rookie Storylines: Week One's Top Performers

The Bills played the Colts on Saturday, and while many of the team's starters weren't on the field, the same can't be said for the Colts, as most of the starting offense took reps. Elam matched up against fellow rookie Alec Pierce on an early third down where he broke up a pass, ending the Colts' drive. He recorded another pass breakup later in the game and was a willing tackler. Buffalo has to be encouraged by the premiere of their first-round pick.