NFL Draft

NFL Rookie Storylines: Which Rookie Quarterbacks Could Start This Year.

With training camp beginning later this month, here is a look at the current situations surrounding the rookie quarterback class.

Kenny Pickett Likley To Sit Rookie Year

Kenny Pickett Steelers

It goes against the common notion of today's world to have patience. This has carried over to the NFL, where first-round picks (particularly quarterbacks) are expected to play sooner than later. The Steelers organization is known for making their own path rather than following one through, which may be the case with Pickett. As NFL Nation reporters said, "Throughout OTAs and minicamp, Pickett consistently took third-string reps behind Trubisky and Rudolph. To supplant Trubisky as the starter by Week 1, Pickett would have to be the second coming of Johnny Unitas as soon as he hits training camp. That's not happening. And that's OK -- the Steelers don't need to rush Pickett's development." The NFL season is far more dynamic than static, so there is a chance we see Pickett in the gold and yellow but don't hold your breath. 

Desmond Ridder Best Bet To Get Playing Time

Desmond Ridder Minicamp

Ridder was the talk of the offseason program down in Atlanta, impressing coaches and executives with a distinct level of maturity and dedication. While it's obvious that Marcus Mariota is the starter, the obstacle of supplanting the veteran is lower for Ridder than his fellow rookies. Head Coach Arthur Smith spoke on Ridder, saying, "Some of the physical things you'll see in time will catch up, but he's light-years ahead of most young quarterbacks from the neck up, and I will give him that compliment." Don't be surprised if Ridder plays in games down the stretch this fall. 

Malik Willis May Have Impact ... In Running Game

Malik Willis Titans

The Titans are still in win-now mode, with a veteran quarterback and run-heavy offense still aligned. While they may have traded their top pass catcher in A.J. Brown to the Eagles, the team hopes to have a healthy Derrick Henry and get back to their rushing ways. That means we shouldn't expect to see Willis as the signal-caller, but his dual-threat versatility could lead to specialty packages that disrupt defensive gameplans. 

Matt Corral Could Find Playing Time at Some Point

Matt Corral Panthers

The Panthers have become the favorite to trade for Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield with Sam Darnold as the current starter and that means that Corral could see himself with the third team or lower on the depth chart. What should be noted, however, is that should Carolina stick with Darnold, there is a chance things don't pan out in favor of the Panthers, leaving Corral as the option to turn to. For now, it's all about getting acclimated with the NFL routine and verbiage of Ben McAdoo's offense, as the physical traits are apparent for Corral. 

