NFL: Rookies Are On The Rise And Not Looking Back

Rookies Are On The Rise And Not Looking Back

The NFL is in good hands with the talent of their young players. Here are the top rookies that are making a name for themselves in their first NFL season.

The season is in the home stretch, but the playoff picture is no clearer. You may have thought a couple of weeks ago that things would get a lot clearer in the playoff pictures, but this is the 2021 season, and things are not going to come easy. It has truly been a rollercoaster of a season, and every team has had its ups and downs, some more than others, however. The same thing can be said about player performance - there just hasn’t been a real consistency in the entire league. Just think about how many potential MVPs you have heard being talked about this season - it’s kind of crazy. Rookies are no different, and it seems like a new player introduces himself every week. With that being said, one player has been on the rise every week, and after this week’s performance might have locked up Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Micah Parsons, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys:

It doesn’t seem possible that Parsons is only a rookie because he is honestly dominating the whole league. Every week he makes a play that leaves us speechless, and this week was no different. He was only credited with three tackles, though he seemed to have many more. He added two sacks to his already rookie leading total, which caused a fumble that was recovered for a Dallas touchdown. Parsons is a different breed who never seems to tire and needs to be making plays to be content. It will take a lot for someone to overthrow him as Rookie of the Year favorite.

Rashod Bateman, Wide Receiver, Baltimore Ravens:

Since returning from injury, Bateman has slowly become Baltimore’s top receiver. He excelled with his first hundred-yard receiving game this week, which came on seven receptions. Bateman opted out of the 2020 college season but has started his NFL career right where he left off at Minnesota. He is an outstanding route runner and always gets open right when Lamar Jackson needs him to. He also has very strong hands and the ability to see the ball and catch it, even when the throw is hotly contested. This is exactly what a team like the Ravens needs because a running quarterback like Lamar has to have that emergency outlet. Just look at his statistics so far. Bateman has only played in eight games, yet he is the third leading receiver for Baltimore.

Ja’Marr Chase, Wide Receiver, Cincinnati Bengals:

Once again, Sunday Chase proved just how good he is at catching the deep ball when he hauled in the game-tying touchdown to take San Francisco into overtime. Though the 49ers would eventually win the game, Chase and Burrow once again proved what a dangerous duo they can be. Chase is a great example of how every player has gone through some low points this year because five weeks ago, he was setting the league on fire, and the past few weeks, he was very pedestrian. He and Burrow will have to get back into top shape if they want to end the team’s playoff drought.

Javonte Williams, Running Back, Denver Broncos:

Talk About a player taking advantage of every chance he gets - that is what Javonte Williams is doing. Though still being out-touched by Melvin Gordan, Williams is making his presence felt. On fifteen carries, he had seventy-three rushing yards and a touchdown. He also added a ten-yard catch for another touchdown. Williams has made it extremely difficult for Denver to keep off the field because he makes something happen whenever he touches the ball. Williams has shown what a complete running back he is by being effective in every situation. Come next season, and it will be very interesting to see who is leading the running back room in Denver.

