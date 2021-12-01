NFL: Rookies Highlight in Week 12

Several rookies shined during week 12 of the 2021 NFL season. What rookies were the highlights of the NFL weekend? Read more to find out.

Here we go again, another week of pure chaos in the NFL. Some teams got wins that could resurrect their season, and others lost a lot of the momentum they were building. However, there is way too much to unravel, so let’s get right to the rookies. After a tough week for everyone last week, it was nice to see the rookies rebound as they did. Many rookies had major impacts on their team’s victory, and some filled in for injured players and ended up being crucial to getting a win. Being two-thirds through the season, it is awesome to see so many new faces making big statements for their teams; it’s safe to say the league has a lot of new stars in the making.

Mac Jones, Quarterback, New England Patriots:

The Patriots got their sixth straight win Sunday, and Jones gave another excellent performance to boot. He threw for three hundred and ten yards with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Though the Titans were seriously underhanded with injuries and missing every star player on offense, this was a massive win for Jones and the Patriots. Jones was the most technically sound quarterback in his class, and thanks to Belichick’s genius, he is never put in bad situations or asked to do too much, which has helped him flourish as the season progresses. Next up for New England is a Monday Night battle with division rival Buffalo, so this will be his toughest test yet.

Jaylen Waddle, Wide Receiver, Miami Dolphins:

This wasn’t only Waddle’s first hundred-yard performance - this was the kind of game we expected to see from him. He was nearly unstoppable against the Panthers and racked up a season-high one hundred thirty-seven yards on nine catches and added a touchdown on top. Waddle has been extremely impressive this season and has shown he is much more than just a deep threat. What has been most impressive, though, is how quickly he has translated to the pro game because he never had to be a “possession receiver” in college, and it was a question mark if he could do it. If he can keep developing his game and relationship with Tua, he will be a real weapon for years to come.

Patrick Surtain Jr, Cornerback, Denver Broncos:

This one is no surprise, honestly. Surtain was so good in college that Denver selected him at pick number four instead of drafting a franchise quarterback. Though you can question the decision, you surely can’t question the outcome. Patrick Surtain Jr is an absolute stud. He is a lockdown cornerback with great ball skills and is even stout against the run. He finished Sunday’s game with five tackles and two interceptions, one being a seventy-yard touchdown. His touchdown sealed the win for Denver and could be seen as a huge catalyst if they can turn this season around. What can’t go unmentioned here is the fact he did this against a fantastic Chargers receiving corp.

Odafe Oweh, Defensive Line, Baltimore Ravens:

If you only look at the stat sheet from this game, you won’t think he had much impact, but if you watched the game Sunday night, you would know how vital his performance was. He only had two tackles and one sack, but he forced and recovered a fumble too. However, what isn’t on the stat sheet is quarterback pressures, and he seemed to be in the Cleveland backfield on almost every play. The pressure he put on Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland offensive line made it impossible for them to get anything going. It was especially difficult for a wildly injury-riddled Mayfield because he was uncomfortable in the pocket all night long.

Eli Mitchell, Running Back, San Francisco 49ers:

The 49ers never planned on playing Mitchell when they drafted him in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, but injuries have forced their hand, and it has worked out for them. Mitchell has taken control of the position and is performing so well. It’s hard to see anyone taking it from him. In a key victory Sunday, Mitchell rushed for one hundred thirty-three yards and one touchdown. He also added five receptions for thirty-five yards. Adding Mitchell to the starting lineup has rejuvenated the 49er’s offense and has them right in the middle of a playoff run, so it will be very interesting to see where they go from here.

