    • November 9, 2021
    Publish date:

    NFL Rookies: Reviewing the Top Football Rookies Last Week

    Author:

    This has been the most exciting and wild season of football in recent memory. Unfortunately, this week did not live up to the hype and instead, we saw a decent amount of ugly football. It truly seemed like the entire league had a midseason lull because no one played great, and there was some real sloppiness. Thankfully a few rookies took advantage of the opportunity to shine this week, and some had their best performance of the season. Though it's fantastic to see these young new faces taking a starring role, let's pray that this week is an outlier and we can get back to watching good clean football moving forward. Let's take a look at the top NFL rookies from last week.

    Javonte Williams, Running Back, Denver Broncos:


    Williams has been splitting carries with Melvin Gordon but has visibly been improving every week and has played his way onto the field more and more. Sunday, it all paid off, and though he was still slightly out-touched by Gordon, Williams was still able to get his first hundred-yard rushing performance. On just seventeen carries, Williams rushed for one-hundred and eleven yards, which is extremely efficient. This performance was also a major factor in the Broncos' upset win over Dallas because it kept the clock running and the Cowboys high powered offense off the field. It will be very interesting to see the run share going forward because Williams was a second-round pick and keeps improving every time he plays.

    DeVonta Smith, Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles:


    You never really know what to expect when it comes to the Philadelphia offense, as they have been dreadfully inconsistent this season, but they have the capabilities to be very tough to stop. DeVonta Smith is an outstanding route runner and is an elite athlete, so all he needs is a chance, and he will make an impact. The Chargers found that on only five receptions on Sunday when Smith compiled one-hundred sixteen yards and a touchdown. This was his second hundred-yard performance, which is surprising because his yard per catch average is high, which usually leads to bigger gains. Smith will be a big catalyst if the Eagles figure out their offense because he is too good to keep under wraps for long.

    Micah Parsons, Linebacker, Dallas Cowboys:


    It is becoming a regular occurrence for Parsons to show up on the weekly report as a top performer, and for a good reason, he is an unstoppable force. Parsons was also the only bright spot in an abysmal Cowboys performance. He made ten tackles, with three tackles for loss and two and a half sacks. Performances like this are what we should expect from Parsons as he has a tireless motor and a throttle that is always at one-hundred percent.

