NFL: Star Rookies of the Weekend 2021 Week 10

NFL Rookie Stars of the Week

Several rookies are making a name for themselves in the NFL. What NFL rookies shined during week ten of the 2021 NFL season? Read more.

If the NFL season were a mountain and each team was a climber, Everest would become the second hardest to climb. There will be no easy path, you will have to commit one hundred percent of yourself to reach the summit and not be morbid, but some climbers aren’t going to make it off the mountain. Once again this week, teams found these harsh facts, Tampa Bay lost to Washington, and Seattle forgot to bring their offense with them. We did, however, meet some new rookies, which is nice. Oh, if you haven’t heard yet, Cam Newton is back too. Are we even going to get an appearance from an offensive lineman? Let’s find out who the rookie stars were in the NFL last weekend.

Jevon Holland, Safety, Miami Dolphins:

He might not get the credit, but Holland was the real MVP of Thursday Night’s win. He was all over the field and always seemed to be the one making a play when needed. He finished with five tackles, one sack, and two pass deflections. Those pass deflections, though, not only were they at very clutch times, they also proved to be keys to the Miami victory. Holland was also a contributor on special teams, which cannot go unrecognized as it is the third phase of football. Holland is just another piece of a very talented Dolphin’s secondary and should help get that defense back on track to where they were last NFL season.

Rhamondre Stevenson, Running Back, New England Patriots:

One of the surprise stars of the preseason, Stevenson got his first real shot Sunday with Damien Harris injured, and he did not disappoint. Stevenson rushed for his first career hundred-yard game and added two touchdowns on top. He certainly exerted some dominance in his performance, running through his opponents and left Cleveland’s defense a little embarrassed, even leading Myles Garrett to question the coaching. Stevenson also caught four passes for fourteen yards, but the Patriot’s offense had no reason to throw the ball, and so they let Stevenson keep eating. It will be quite intriguing to see how the carries are split once Harris is healthy.

Devonta Smith, Wide Receiver, Philadelphia Eagles:

It’s been a real up and down season for not just Smith but the entire Eagles team. Smith recorded his second hundred-yard performance last week, so you hoped he could build off that against a subpar Broncos defense. He ended Sunday’s game with four catches for sixty-six yards and two touchdowns, leading the Eagles in receiving. Though he only had sixty-six yards, it felt like a dominant performance. He and quarterback Jalen Hurts are developing a nice relationship, and Smith is finally putting together consistent performances. He has shown the past couple of weeks just how difficult he is to cover. Even showing former college teammate and fellow rookie Patrick Surtain Jr what it feels like to be on the wrong side of a “You Got Mossed” segment made a highlight touchdown literally on top of Surtain. If the Philadelphia offense keeps moving in the right direction, Smith should have no problem obtaining a thousand yards his rookie NFL season.

Spencer Brown, Offensive Tackle, Buffalo Bills:

As much as statistics look good, sometimes you got to give love to the big men up front. Spencer Brown was Buffalo’s third-round pick and was expected to be the Bills swing tackle, but the offense has taken off ever since he was inserted into the starting lineup. He was then injured the last two weeks, and Buffalo floundered a bit, so his return Sunday was monumental. In the games Brown started, Buffalo averaged one hundred more yards and thirteen more points. With Brown in the lineup, it’s hard to imagine a team with better pass protection, which is crucial for a team that passes most of the time.

