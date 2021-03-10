NFL team needs and roster construction
Priority - OC RG RT TE RB DT NT 3-4 DE ILB 3-4 OLB CB
Secondary - iWR LT LG SS PT PK
Depth - WR QB iCB FS
Do Not Need - LS
Notable Free Agents - Larry Fitzgerald JR Sweezy Kelvin Beachum Dan Arnold Brett Hundley Kenyan Drake Corey Peters Domata Peko De'Vondre Campbell Markus Golden Haason Reddick Patrick Peterson Charles Washington Dre Kirkpatrick Johnathan Joseph Andy Lee Zane Gonzalez
Notable Cuts - Zane Gonzalez
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings - JJ Watt Cole McDonald
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - RB 4-3 DE CB SS FS
Secondary - OC RG RT QB DT ILB iCB PK
Depth - WR iWR LT LG TE
Do Not Need - FB PT LS
Notable Free Agents - Laquon Treadwell Alex Mack Justin McCray Luke Stocker Kurt Benkert Todd Gurley Brian Hill Charles Harris Blidi Wreh-Wilson Damontae Kazee Sharrod Neasman Keanu Neal Darqueze Dennard Younghoe Koo Ricardo Allen Allen Bailey
Notable Cuts - James Carpenter
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - WR iWR RT VIPER 3-4 OLB SS
Secondary - LT LG OC RG NT iCB FS LS
Depth - TE QB RB ILB CB
Do Not Need - FB DT PK PT
Notable Free Agents - Willie Snead Robert Griffin III Mark Ingram Derek Wolfe Pernell McPhee Yannic Ngakoue Matt Judon Tyus Bowser Tramon Williams
Notable Cuts - Mark Ingram
Retired -
RFAs - Gus Edwards (2nd round tender)
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings - Nick Boyle Eric Tomlinson
Updated - 3/10/2021
Priority - LG RT CB iCB
Secondary - OC RG RB 4-3 DE DT 4-3 OLB SS
Depth - iWR LT TE QB ILB FS
Do Not Need - WR FB PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Andre Roberts Isaiah McKenzie Jon Feliciano Brian Winters Darryl Williams Tyler Kroft Matt Barkley TJ Yelton Trent Murphy Matt Milano Josh Norman EJ Gaines
Notable Cuts - John Brown
Retired - Patrick DiMarco
RFAs - Levi Wallace
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Micah Hyde
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/10/2021
Priority - iWR LT LG OC RG QB ILB CB SS
Secondary - WR RT FB DT iCB LS KR
Depth - TE RB 4-3 OLB FS
Do Not Need - 4-3 DE PK PT
Notable Free Agents - Curtis Samuel Russell Okung Michael Schofield John Miller Taylor Moton Mike Davis Kawann Short Alex Armah Tahir Whitehead Rasul Douglas
Notable Cuts - Stephen Weatherly Tre Boston Kawann Short
Retired - Thomas Davis Greg Olsen
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged - Taylor Moton
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - LT RG QB 3-4 DE CB SS
Secondary - WR iWR LG RT RB DT NT 3-4 OLB iCB PT PK LS
Depth - OC FS
Do Not Need - TE ILB
Notable Free Agents - Allen Robinson Cordarrelle Patterson Dwayne Harris Germain Ifedi Jason Spriggs Demetrius Harris Mitchell Trubisky Roy Harris-Robertson Mario Edwards Brent Urban Barkevious Mingo Artie Burns Tashaun Gipson Pat O'Donnell Cairo Santos
Notable Cuts -
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged - Allen Robinson
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Alex Bars Ryan Nall
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - WR iWR 4-3 OLB ILB CB
Secondary - LG OC RG RT TE 4-3 DE NT DT iCB SS PT PK
Depth - LT RB FS
Do Not Need - QB
Notable Free Agents - AJ Green Mike Thomas Alex Erickson John Ross Mike Daniels Carl Lawson Josh Bynes William Jackson Alexander McKensie Randy Bullock
Notable Cuts -
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Clark Harris Brandon Allen
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - DT 4-3 DE 4-3 OLB ILB
Secondary - WR iWR CB iCB SS FS PK
Depth - LT RT RB
Do Not Need - LG OC RG TE QB FB PT LS
Notable Free Agents - Rashard Higgins Larry Ogunjobi Olivier Vernon BJ Goodson Kevin Johnson Karl Joseph Andrew Sendejo Cody Parkey
Notable Cuts - Adrian Clayborn
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings - Ryan Switzer
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - OC TE 4-3 DE VIPER 4-3 OLB CB iCB FS SS
Secondary - LG QB RB DT ILB LS
Depth - iWR LT RG RT
Do Not Need - WR PT PK
Notable Free Agents - Noah Brown Joe Looney Blake Bell Dak Prescott Andy Dalton Tyrone Crawford Aldon Smith Sean Lee Chidobe Aquzie Xavier Woods Jourdan Lewis
Notable Cuts -
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Dak Prescott
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - LT RT 3-4 DE ILB CB iCB SS
Secondary - RG QB 3-4 OLB
Depth - iWR OC NT FS
Do Not Need - WR LG TE RB FB PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Demar Dotson Jake Butt Jordan Leggett Shelby Harris Justin Simmons
Notable Cuts - Jurrell Casey Kyle Peko A.J. Bouye
Retired -
RFAs - Phillip Lindsay Tim Patrick
Franchise Tagged - Justin Simmons
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - WR iWR RG 4-3 OLB ILB SS FS
Secondary - LT LG RT 4-3 DE DT CB PK LS
Depth - OC QB RB
Do Not Need - TE FB PT iCB
Notable Free Agents - Kenny Golladay Mohamed Sanu Marvin Jones Danny Amendola Oday Aboushi Adrian Peterson Romeo Akwara Everson Griffen Jarrad Davis Reggie Ragland Duron Harmon Miles Killebrew Matt Prater
Notable Cuts - Christian Jones
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings - Tyrell Williams
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - WR iWR LG OC ILB
Secondary - LT RT RB 3-4 DE CB iCB FS KR
Depth - TE NT 3-4 OLB SS
Do Not Need - QB FB PK PT LS
Notable Free Agents - Lane Taylor Corey Linsley Marcedes Lewis Aaron Jones Jamaal Wiliams Damon Harrison Kevin King
Notable Cuts - Christian Kirksey Rick Wagner Dexter Williams
Retired -
RFAs - Robert Tonyan
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings - Jake Hanson Juwann Winfree
Updated - 3/10/2021
Priority - WR iWR OC TE 3-4 DE 3-4 OLB VIPER CB
Secondary - LG RG RT QB NT ILB SS LS
Depth - LT RB FS
Do Not Need - FB PT PK
Notable Free Agents - Will Fuller AJ McCarron Carlos Watkins Brennan Scarlett Gareon Conley Phillip Gaines Vernon Hargreaves
Notable Cuts - JJ Watt Duke Johnson Nick Martin Josh McCown
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - David Johnson
Notable Signings - Justin Britt
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - WR LT NT 4-3 DE ILB CB FS
Secondary - iWR RG 4-3 OLB iCB
Depth - OC RT TE QB
Do Not Need - LG RB SS PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - TY Hilton Chaz Green Joey Hunt Trey Burton Jacoby Brissett Marlon Mack Denico Autry Justin Houston Anthony Walker TJ Carrie Tavon Wilson Malik Hooker Xavier Rhodes
Notable Cuts -
Retired - Philip Rivers Anthony Castonzo
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings - J.J. Nelson
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - WR OC TE QB 4-3 DE NT DT 4-3 OLB CB iCB SS FS
Secondary - LT LG RG RT RB
Depth - iWR ILB
Do Not Need - PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Chris Conley Dede Westbrook Keelan Cole Cam Robinson Tyler Shatley James O'Shaughnessy Mike Glennon Chris Thompson Abry Jones Adam Gotsis Aaron Lynch Kamalei Correa Greg Mabin Josh Jones Sidney Jones DJ Hayden Dustin Colquitt
Notable Cuts -
Retired -
RFAs - Tre Herndon
Franchise Tagged - Cam Robinson
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - iWR LG OC RG 4-3 DE ILB
Secondary - WR FB 4-3 OLB CB iCB
Depth - RT TE RB SS FS
Do Not Need - LT QB DT PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Sammy Watkins Demarcus Robinson Kelechi Osemele Austin Reiter Mike Remmers Ricky Seals-Jones Le'Veon Bell Anthony Sherman Tonah Kpassagnon Alex Okafor Mike Pennel Taco Charlton Damien Wilson Daniel Sorensen Bashaud Breeland
Notable Cuts -
Retired - Anthony Sherman
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - LT LG OC RG TE CB
Secondary - iWR RT RB DT ILB 4-3 OLB SS
Depth - WR QB NT iCB FS
Do Not Need - FB PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Sam Tevi Dan Feeney Forrest Lamp Mike Pouncey Hunter Henry Virgil Green Tyrod Taylor Kalen Ballage Melvin Ingram Nick Vigil Denzel Perryman Jahleel Addae Michael Davis
Notable Cuts - Hunter Henry
Retired -
RFAs - Malik Jefferson
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - OC RT 3-4 OLB ILB CB iCB FS
Secondary - WR LT LG RG 3-4 DE LS
Depth - iWR TE QB RB SS
Do Not Need - NT DT PT PK
Notable Free Agents - Josh Reynolds Austin Blythe Gerald Everett Blake Bortles Malcolm Brown Morgan Fox Samson Ebukam Leonard Floyd Troy Hill Jon Johnson Kai Forbath
Notable Cuts -
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - LT NT DT 4-3 OLB ILB FS
Secondary - WR RG RT 4-3 DE CB
Depth - LG OC RB iCB
Do Not Need - iWR TE FB SS PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Zay Jones Nelson Agholor Denzelle Good Devontae Booker Theo Riddick Takkarist McKinley Jonathan Hankins Vic Beasley Raekwon McMillan Daryl Worley Eric Harris Nevin Lawson
Notable Cuts - Tyrell Williams Larmarcus Joyner Richie Incognito
Retired - Jason Witten
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - David Irving
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/10/2021
Priority - WR iWR OC RB NT
Secondary - LG 3-4 DE 3-4 OLB ILB iCB SS FS PT
Depth - LT RG RT TE QB CB
Do Not Need - PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Mack Hollins Ted Karras Ryan Fitzpatrick Matt Breida DeAndre Washington Davon Godchaux Elandon Roberts Kavon Frazier Matt Haack
Notable Cuts -
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Jason Sanders
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - LT LG DT NT 4-3 OLB FS
Secondary - WR OC QB 4-3 DE CB iCB PK LS
Depth - iWR RT TE ILB SS
Do Not Need - RG RB FB PT
Notable Free Agents - Rashod Hill Dakota Dozier Brett Jones Sean Mannion Ameer Abdullah Jaleel Johnson Eric Wilson Todd Davis Anthony Harris Georgie Iloka
Notable Cuts - Kyle Rudolph Dan Bailey Riley Reiff
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings - Stephen Weatherly
Updated - 3/10/2021
Priority - WR LG OC RG TE QB RB 3-4 DE DT 3-4 OLB ILB CB FS
Secondary - NT SS iCB PK
Depth - RT
Do Not Need - LT PT LS
Notable Free Agents - Damiere Byrd Joe Thuney David Andrews Cam Newton Brian Hoyer Rex Burkhead James White John Simon Deatrick Wise Lawrence Guy Adam Butler Jason McCourty Justin Bethel Nick Folk
Notable Cuts -
Retired -
RFAs - JC Jackson
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - TE QB 4-3 DE 4-3 OLB
Secondary - WR iWR LG DT
Depth - LT RG RT RB ILB FS
Do Not Need - OC FB SS CB iCB PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Bennie Fowler Jake Kumerow Jared Cook Drew Brees Jameis Winston Dwayne Washington Ty Montgomery Sheldon Rankings Trey Hendrickson Noah Spence Craig Robertson Alex Anzalone Marcus Williams PJ Williams DJ Swearinger
Notable Cuts - Nick Easton Jared Cook Thomas Morstead Emmanuel Sanders
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged - Marcus Williams
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Ty Montgomery
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/10/2021
Priority - WR iWR NT 3-4 OLB OC
Secondary - RT ILB CB iCB LS DT
Depth - LT RG QB RB 3-4 DE SS
Do Not Need - LG FS PT PK
Notable Free Agents - Devonta Freeman Leonard Williams Dalvin Tomlinson Jabaal Sheard
Notable Cuts - David Mayo Golden Tate Kevin Zeitler
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged - Leonard Williams
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/10/2021
Priority - WR iWR LG RG QB RB 3-4 DE DT 3-4 OLB ILB CB iCB SS
Secondary - OC TE
Depth - RT FS
Do Not Need - LT PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Breshad Perriman Pat Elflein Frank Gore Trevon Coley Tarell Basham Patrick Onwuasor Neville Hewitt Bryce Hager Jordan Jenkins Matthias Farley Marcus Maye Brad McDougald Brian Poole
Notable Cuts - Henry Anderson
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged - Marcus Maye
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - WR iWR LG OC RG DT OLB ILB iCB FS SS
Secondary - LT RT TE QB 4-3 DE
Depth - RB
Do Not Need - PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Alshon Jeffrey Jason Peters Richard Rodgers Nate Sudfeld Corey Clement Vinny Curry Nathan Gerry Duke Riley Nickell Robey Jalen Mills
Notable Cuts - DeSean Jackson
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension -
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - LT LG RT QB NT iCB
Secondary - WR OC RB DT 3-4 DE ILB CB SS PT
Depth - iWR RG TE 3-4 OLB FS
Do Not Need - FB PK LS
Notable Free Agents - JuJu Smith-Schuster Alejandro Villanueva Patt Feiler Danny Isidora James Conner Cassius Marsh Tyson Alualu Avery Williamson Bud Dupree Sean Davis Mike Hilton Cameron Sutton
Notable Cuts -
Retired - Maurkice Pouncey Vance McDonald
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Ben Roethlisberger
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - iWR OC RB 4-3 VIPER 4-3 DE OLB CB iCB
Secondary - WR LG TE FB DT FS
Depth - LT RG QB NT ILB SS
Do Not Need - PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Phillip Dorsett David Moore Ethan Pocic Jacob Hollister Geno Smith Chris Carson Alex Collins Carlos Hyde Nick Bellore Chance Warmack Bruce Irvin KJ Wright Shaq Griffin Quinton Dunbar
Notable Cuts - Chance Warmack Carlos Dunlap Chris Carson
Retired - Mike Iupati
RFAs - Shaquem Griffin
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Alex Collins
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/10/2021
Priority - LT OC RB 4-3 OLB CB iCB SS
Secondary - WR iWR LG RG RT QB FB DT
Depth - TE
Do Not Need - 4-3 DE ILB FS PT PK LS
Notable Free Agents - Kendrick Bourne Trent Taylor Trent Williams Tom Compton Jordan Reed CJ Beathard Tevin Coleman Jerick McKinnon Kyle Juszczyk Dion Jordan Solomon Thomas DJ Jones Ziggy Ansah Jason Verrett Jaquiski Tartt Richard Shermann Ahkello Witherspoon Dontae Johnson
Notable Cuts -
Retired -
RFAs - Nick Mullens
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Jeff Wilson Josh Rosen
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/10/2021
Priority - iWR LT QB 3-4 DE 3-4 OLB iCB
Secondary - RB ILB PK
Depth - WR OC RT NT CB SS
Do Not Need - LG RG TE FS PT LS
Notable Free Agents - Chris Godwin Antonio Brown Josh Wells AQ Shipley Joe Haeg Rob Gronkowski Blaine Gabbert Ryan Griffin Leonard Fournette LeSean McCoy Kenjon Barner Ndamukong Sug Steve LcLendon Kevin Minter Lavonte David Deone Bucannon Shaquil Barrett Ross Cockrell Ryan Succop
Notable Cuts -
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged - Chris Godwin
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - C.J. Prosise Lavonte David
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
Priority - RT TE 3-4 DE NT 3-4 OLB CB
Secondary - WR OC ILB iCB
Depth - iWR LT RG
Do Not Need - LG QB RB DT FS SS PT
Notable Free Agents - Corey Davis Kalif Raymond Marshall Newhouse Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt Geoff Swaim Jack Crawford DaQuan Jones Jayon Brown Will Compton Jadeveon Clowney Desmond King Stephen Gostkowski Adam Humphries
Notable Cuts - Malcolm Butler
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged -
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Khari Blasingame
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/10/2021
Priority - QB 4-3 OLB ILB
Secondary - WR iWR TE SS CB iCB PK LS
Depth - RB 4-3 DE
Do Not Need - LG RG OC RT FS PT
Notable Free Agents - Alex Smith Brandon Scherff Jeremy Sprinkle Lamar Miller Ryan Kerrigan Ryan Anderson Thomas Davis Reuben Foster Mychal Kendricks Kevin Pierre-Louis Ronald Darby Dustin Hopkins
Notable Cuts -
Retired -
RFAs -
Franchise Tagged - Brandon Scherff
Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Taylor Heinicke
Notable Signings -
Updated - 3/9/2021
QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS
*Get more scouting reports just like this one at AllAccessFootball.com. Over 500 reports are being updated and will be available before the NFL Draft
*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!
*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!
*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP