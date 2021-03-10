NFL team needs and roster construction

Latest NewsNFL DraftProspect RankingsFantasy FootballOur ShowsSI.com
nfl-arizona-cardinals-team-logo-300x300

Priority - OC RG RT TE RB DT NT 3-4 DE ILB 3-4 OLB CB

Secondary - iWR LT LG SS PT PK

Depth - WR QB iCB FS

Do Not Need - LS

Notable Free Agents - Larry Fitzgerald JR Sweezy Kelvin Beachum Dan Arnold Brett Hundley Kenyan Drake Corey Peters Domata Peko De'Vondre Campbell Markus Golden Haason Reddick Patrick Peterson Charles Washington Dre Kirkpatrick Johnathan Joseph Andy Lee Zane Gonzalez

Notable Cuts - Zane Gonzalez

Retired -  

RFAs -  

Franchise Tagged -  

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings - JJ Watt Cole McDonald

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-atlanta-falcons-team-logo-300x300

Priority - RB 4-3 DE CB SS FS

Secondary - OC RG RT QB DT ILB iCB PK

Depth - WR iWR LT LG TE

Do Not Need - FB PT LS

Notable Free Agents - Laquon Treadwell Alex Mack Justin McCray Luke Stocker Kurt Benkert Todd Gurley Brian Hill Charles Harris Blidi Wreh-Wilson Damontae Kazee Sharrod Neasman Keanu Neal Darqueze Dennard Younghoe Koo Ricardo Allen Allen Bailey

Notable Cuts - James Carpenter

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-baltimore-ravens-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR iWR RT VIPER 3-4 OLB SS

Secondary - LT LG OC RG NT iCB FS LS

Depth - TE QB RB ILB CB

Do Not Need - FB DT PK PT

Notable Free Agents - Willie Snead Robert Griffin III Mark Ingram Derek Wolfe Pernell McPhee Yannic Ngakoue Matt Judon Tyus Bowser Tramon Williams

Notable Cuts - Mark Ingram

Retired -

RFAs - Gus Edwards (2nd round tender)

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings - Nick Boyle Eric Tomlinson

Updated - 3/10/2021

nfl-buffalo-bills-team-logo-300x300

Priority - LG RT CB iCB

Secondary - OC RG RB 4-3 DE DT 4-3 OLB SS

Depth - iWR LT TE QB ILB FS

Do Not Need - WR FB PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Andre Roberts Isaiah McKenzie Jon Feliciano Brian Winters Darryl Williams Tyler Kroft Matt Barkley TJ Yelton Trent Murphy Matt Milano Josh Norman EJ Gaines

Notable Cuts - John Brown

Retired - Patrick DiMarco

RFAs - Levi Wallace

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Micah Hyde

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/10/2021

nfl-carolina-panthers-team-logo-300x300

Priority - iWR LT LG OC RG QB ILB CB SS

Secondary - WR RT FB DT iCB LS KR

Depth - TE RB 4-3 OLB FS

Do Not Need - 4-3 DE PK PT

Notable Free Agents - Curtis Samuel Russell Okung Michael Schofield John Miller Taylor Moton Mike Davis Kawann Short Alex Armah Tahir Whitehead Rasul Douglas

Notable Cuts - Stephen Weatherly Tre Boston Kawann Short

Retired - Thomas Davis Greg Olsen

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged - Taylor Moton

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-chicago-bears-team-logo-300x300

Priority - LT RG QB 3-4 DE CB SS

Secondary - WR iWR LG RT RB DT NT 3-4 OLB iCB PT PK LS

Depth - OC FS

Do Not Need - TE ILB

Notable Free Agents - Allen Robinson Cordarrelle Patterson Dwayne Harris Germain Ifedi Jason Spriggs Demetrius Harris Mitchell Trubisky Roy Harris-Robertson Mario Edwards Brent Urban Barkevious Mingo Artie Burns Tashaun Gipson Pat O'Donnell Cairo Santos

Notable Cuts -

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged - Allen Robinson

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Alex Bars Ryan Nall

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-cincinnati-bengals-team-logo-2-300x300

Priority - WR iWR 4-3 OLB ILB CB

Secondary - LG OC RG RT TE 4-3 DE NT DT iCB SS PT PK

Depth - LT RB FS

Do Not Need - QB

Notable Free Agents - AJ Green Mike Thomas Alex Erickson John Ross Mike Daniels Carl Lawson Josh Bynes William Jackson Alexander McKensie Randy Bullock

Notable Cuts -

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Clark Harris Brandon Allen

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-cleveland-browns-team-logo-300x300

Priority - DT 4-3 DE 4-3 OLB ILB

Secondary - WR iWR CB iCB SS FS PK

Depth - LT RT RB

Do Not Need - LG OC RG TE QB FB PT LS

Notable Free Agents - Rashard Higgins Larry Ogunjobi Olivier Vernon BJ Goodson Kevin Johnson Karl Joseph Andrew Sendejo Cody Parkey

Notable Cuts - Adrian Clayborn

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings - Ryan Switzer

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-dallas-cowboys-team-logo-300x300

Priority - OC TE 4-3 DE VIPER 4-3 OLB CB iCB FS SS

Secondary - LG QB RB DT ILB LS

Depth - iWR LT RG RT

Do Not Need - WR PT PK

Notable Free Agents - Noah Brown Joe Looney Blake Bell Dak Prescott Andy Dalton Tyrone Crawford Aldon Smith Sean Lee Chidobe Aquzie Xavier Woods Jourdan Lewis

Notable Cuts -

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Dak Prescott

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-denver-broncos-team-logo-300x300

Priority - LT RT 3-4 DE ILB CB iCB SS

Secondary - RG QB 3-4 OLB 

Depth - iWR OC NT FS

Do Not Need - WR LG TE RB FB PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Demar Dotson Jake Butt Jordan Leggett Shelby Harris Justin Simmons

Notable Cuts - Jurrell Casey Kyle Peko A.J. Bouye

Retired -

RFAs - Phillip Lindsay Tim Patrick

Franchise Tagged - Justin Simmons

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-detroit-lions-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR iWR RG 4-3 OLB ILB SS FS

Secondary - LT LG RT 4-3 DE DT CB PK LS

Depth - OC QB RB

Do Not Need - TE FB PT iCB

Notable Free Agents - Kenny Golladay Mohamed Sanu Marvin Jones Danny Amendola Oday Aboushi Adrian Peterson Romeo Akwara Everson Griffen Jarrad Davis Reggie Ragland Duron Harmon Miles Killebrew Matt Prater

Notable Cuts - Christian Jones

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings - Tyrell Williams

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-green-bay-packers-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR iWR LG OC ILB

Secondary - LT RT RB 3-4 DE CB iCB FS KR 

Depth - TE NT 3-4 OLB SS

Do Not Need - QB FB PK PT LS

Notable Free Agents - Lane Taylor Corey Linsley Marcedes Lewis Aaron Jones Jamaal Wiliams Damon Harrison Kevin King

Notable Cuts - Christian Kirksey Rick Wagner Dexter Williams

Retired -

RFAs - Robert Tonyan

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings - Jake Hanson Juwann Winfree

Updated - 3/10/2021

nfl-houston-texans-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR iWR OC TE 3-4 DE 3-4 OLB VIPER CB

Secondary - LG RG RT QB NT ILB SS LS

Depth - LT RB FS

Do Not Need - FB PT PK

Notable Free Agents - Will Fuller AJ McCarron Carlos Watkins Brennan Scarlett Gareon Conley Phillip Gaines Vernon Hargreaves

Notable Cuts - JJ Watt Duke Johnson Nick Martin Josh McCown

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - David Johnson

Notable Signings - Justin Britt

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-indianapolis-colts-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR LT NT 4-3 DE ILB CB FS

Secondary - iWR RG 4-3 OLB iCB

Depth - OC RT TE QB

Do Not Need - LG RB SS PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - TY Hilton Chaz Green Joey Hunt Trey Burton Jacoby Brissett Marlon Mack Denico Autry Justin Houston Anthony Walker TJ Carrie Tavon Wilson Malik Hooker Xavier Rhodes

Notable Cuts -

Retired - Philip Rivers Anthony Castonzo

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings - J.J. Nelson

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-jacksonville-jaguars-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR OC TE QB 4-3 DE NT DT 4-3 OLB CB iCB SS FS

Secondary - LT LG RG RT RB

Depth - iWR ILB

Do Not Need - PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Chris Conley Dede Westbrook Keelan Cole Cam Robinson Tyler Shatley James O'Shaughnessy Mike Glennon Chris Thompson Abry Jones Adam Gotsis Aaron Lynch Kamalei Correa Greg Mabin Josh Jones Sidney Jones DJ Hayden Dustin Colquitt

Notable Cuts -

Retired -

RFAs - Tre Herndon

Franchise Tagged - Cam Robinson

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-kansas-city-chiefs-team-logo-300x300

Priority - iWR LG OC RG 4-3 DE ILB

Secondary - WR FB 4-3 OLB CB iCB

Depth - RT TE RB SS FS

Do Not Need - LT QB DT PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Sammy Watkins Demarcus Robinson Kelechi Osemele Austin Reiter Mike Remmers Ricky Seals-Jones Le'Veon Bell Anthony Sherman Tonah Kpassagnon Alex Okafor Mike Pennel Taco Charlton Damien Wilson Daniel Sorensen Bashaud Breeland

Notable Cuts -

Retired - Anthony Sherman

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-los-angeles-chargers-team-logo-300x300

Priority - LT LG OC RG TE CB

Secondary - iWR RT RB DT ILB 4-3 OLB SS

Depth - WR QB NT iCB FS

Do Not Need - FB PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Sam Tevi Dan Feeney Forrest Lamp Mike Pouncey Hunter Henry Virgil Green Tyrod Taylor Kalen Ballage Melvin Ingram Nick Vigil Denzel Perryman Jahleel Addae Michael Davis

Notable Cuts - Hunter Henry

Retired -

RFAs - Malik Jefferson

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

los-angeles-rams-2020-logo-wordmark-300x300

Priority - OC RT 3-4 OLB ILB CB iCB FS

Secondary - WR LT LG RG 3-4 DE LS

Depth - iWR TE QB RB SS

Do Not Need - NT DT PT PK

Notable Free Agents - Josh Reynolds Austin Blythe Gerald Everett Blake Bortles Malcolm Brown Morgan Fox Samson Ebukam Leonard Floyd Troy Hill Jon Johnson Kai Forbath

Notable Cuts -

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-oakland-raiders-team-logo-300x300

Priority - LT NT DT 4-3 OLB ILB FS

Secondary - WR RG RT 4-3 DE CB

Depth - LG OC RB iCB

Do Not Need - iWR TE FB SS PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Zay Jones Nelson Agholor Denzelle Good Devontae Booker Theo Riddick Takkarist McKinley Jonathan Hankins Vic Beasley Raekwon McMillan Daryl Worley Eric Harris Nevin Lawson

Notable Cuts - Tyrell Williams Larmarcus Joyner Richie Incognito

Retired - Jason Witten

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - David Irving

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/10/2021

nfl-miami-dolphins-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR iWR OC RB NT

Secondary - LG 3-4 DE 3-4 OLB ILB iCB SS FS PT

Depth - LT RG RT TE QB CB

Do Not Need - PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Mack Hollins Ted Karras Ryan Fitzpatrick Matt Breida DeAndre Washington Davon Godchaux Elandon Roberts Kavon Frazier Matt Haack

Notable Cuts -

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Jason Sanders

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-minnesota-vikings-team-logo-300x300

Priority - LT LG DT NT 4-3 OLB FS

Secondary - WR OC QB 4-3 DE CB iCB PK LS

Depth - iWR RT TE ILB SS

Do Not Need - RG RB FB PT

Notable Free Agents - Rashod Hill Dakota Dozier Brett Jones Sean Mannion Ameer Abdullah Jaleel Johnson Eric Wilson Todd Davis Anthony Harris Georgie Iloka

Notable Cuts - Kyle Rudolph Dan Bailey Riley Reiff

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings - Stephen Weatherly

Updated - 3/10/2021

nfl-new-england-patriots-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR LG OC RG TE QB RB 3-4 DE DT 3-4 OLB ILB CB FS

Secondary - NT SS iCB PK

Depth - RT

Do Not Need - LT PT LS

Notable Free Agents - Damiere Byrd Joe Thuney David Andrews Cam Newton Brian Hoyer Rex Burkhead James White John Simon Deatrick Wise Lawrence Guy Adam Butler Jason McCourty Justin Bethel Nick Folk

Notable Cuts -

Retired -

RFAs - JC Jackson

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-new-orleans-saints-team-logo-300x300

Priority - TE QB 4-3 DE 4-3 OLB

Secondary - WR iWR LG DT

Depth - LT RG RT RB ILB FS

Do Not Need - OC FB SS CB iCB PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Bennie Fowler Jake Kumerow Jared Cook Drew Brees Jameis Winston Dwayne Washington Ty Montgomery Sheldon Rankings Trey Hendrickson Noah Spence Craig Robertson Alex Anzalone Marcus Williams PJ Williams DJ Swearinger

Notable Cuts - Nick Easton Jared Cook Thomas Morstead Emmanuel Sanders

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged - Marcus Williams

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Ty Montgomery

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/10/2021

nfl-new-york-giants-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR iWR NT 3-4 OLB OC

Secondary - RT ILB CB iCB LS DT

Depth - LT RG QB RB 3-4 DE SS

Do Not Need - LG FS PT PK

Notable Free Agents - Devonta Freeman Leonard Williams Dalvin Tomlinson Jabaal Sheard

Notable Cuts - David Mayo Golden Tate Kevin Zeitler

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged - Leonard Williams

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/10/2021

nfl-new-york-jets-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR iWR LG RG QB RB 3-4 DE DT 3-4 OLB ILB CB iCB SS

Secondary - OC TE

Depth - RT FS

Do Not Need - LT PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Breshad Perriman Pat Elflein Frank Gore Trevon Coley Tarell Basham Patrick Onwuasor Neville Hewitt Bryce Hager Jordan Jenkins Matthias Farley Marcus Maye Brad McDougald Brian Poole

Notable Cuts - Henry Anderson

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged - Marcus Maye

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-philadelphia-eagles-team-logo-300x300

Priority - WR iWR LG OC RG DT OLB ILB iCB FS SS

Secondary - LT RT TE QB 4-3 DE

Depth - RB

Do Not Need - PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Alshon Jeffrey Jason Peters Richard Rodgers Nate Sudfeld Corey Clement Vinny Curry Nathan Gerry Duke Riley Nickell Robey Jalen Mills

Notable Cuts - DeSean Jackson

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension -

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-pittsburgh-steelers-team-logo-300x300

Priority - LT LG RT QB NT iCB

Secondary - WR OC RB DT 3-4 DE ILB CB SS PT

Depth - iWR RG TE 3-4 OLB FS

Do Not Need - FB PK LS

Notable Free Agents - JuJu Smith-Schuster Alejandro Villanueva Patt Feiler Danny Isidora James Conner Cassius Marsh Tyson Alualu Avery Williamson Bud Dupree Sean Davis Mike Hilton Cameron Sutton

Notable Cuts -

Retired - Maurkice Pouncey Vance McDonald

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Ben Roethlisberger

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-seattle-seahawks-team-logo-300x300

Priority - iWR OC RB 4-3 VIPER 4-3 DE OLB CB iCB

Secondary - WR LG TE FB DT FS 

Depth - LT RG QB NT ILB SS

Do Not Need - PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Phillip Dorsett David Moore Ethan Pocic Jacob Hollister Geno Smith Chris Carson Alex Collins Carlos Hyde Nick Bellore Chance Warmack Bruce Irvin KJ Wright Shaq Griffin Quinton Dunbar

Notable Cuts - Chance Warmack Carlos Dunlap Chris Carson

Retired - Mike Iupati

RFAs - Shaquem Griffin

Franchise Tagged

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Alex Collins

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/10/2021

nfl-san-francisco-49ers-team-logo-300x300

Priority - LT OC RB 4-3 OLB CB iCB SS

Secondary - WR iWR LG RG RT QB FB DT

Depth - TE

Do Not Need - 4-3 DE ILB FS PT PK LS

Notable Free Agents - Kendrick Bourne Trent Taylor Trent Williams Tom Compton Jordan Reed CJ Beathard Tevin Coleman Jerick McKinnon Kyle Juszczyk Dion Jordan Solomon Thomas DJ Jones Ziggy Ansah Jason Verrett Jaquiski Tartt Richard Shermann Ahkello Witherspoon Dontae Johnson

Notable Cuts -

Retired -

RFAs - Nick Mullens

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Jeff Wilson Josh Rosen

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/10/2021

tampa-bay-buccaneers-2020-logo-wordmark-300x300

Priority - iWR LT QB 3-4 DE 3-4 OLB iCB

Secondary - RB ILB PK

Depth - WR OC RT NT CB SS

Do Not Need - LG RG TE FS PT LS

Notable Free Agents - Chris Godwin Antonio Brown Josh Wells AQ Shipley Joe Haeg Rob Gronkowski Blaine Gabbert Ryan Griffin Leonard Fournette LeSean McCoy Kenjon Barner Ndamukong Sug Steve LcLendon Kevin Minter Lavonte David Deone Bucannon Shaquil Barrett Ross Cockrell Ryan Succop

Notable Cuts -

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged - Chris Godwin

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - C.J. Prosise Lavonte David

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

nfl-tennessee-titans-team-logo-300x300

Priority - RT TE 3-4 DE NT 3-4 OLB CB

Secondary - WR OC ILB iCB

Depth - iWR LT RG

Do Not Need - LG QB RB DT FS SS PT

Notable Free Agents - Corey Davis Kalif Raymond Marshall Newhouse Jonnu Smith MyCole Pruitt Geoff Swaim Jack Crawford DaQuan Jones Jayon Brown Will Compton Jadeveon Clowney Desmond King Stephen Gostkowski Adam Humphries

Notable Cuts - Malcolm Butler

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged -

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Khari Blasingame

Notable Signings

Updated - 3/10/2021

washington-football-team-2020-logo-300x300

Priority - QB 4-3 OLB ILB

Secondary - WR iWR TE SS CB iCB PK LS

Depth - RB 4-3 DE

Do Not Need - LG RG OC RT FS PT

Notable Free Agents - Alex Smith Brandon Scherff Jeremy Sprinkle Lamar Miller Ryan Kerrigan Ryan Anderson Thomas Davis Reuben Foster Mychal Kendricks Kevin Pierre-Louis Ronald Darby Dustin Hopkins

Notable Cuts -

Retired -

RFAs -

Franchise Tagged - Brandon Scherff

Notable Re-Signings/Extension - Taylor Heinicke

Notable Signings -

Updated - 3/9/2021

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

