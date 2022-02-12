Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE

NFL: The Absurdity of Aaron Donald AND Von Miller

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Los Angeles Rams pass rushing duo of Aaron Donald and Von Miller.

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Los Angeles Rams pass-rushing duo of Aaron Donald and Von Miller. The pair have carried the Rams through the playoffs accumulating, pressures, hurries, hits and sacks at will, and now the Rams are headed to the Super Bowl. Each of the future Hall of Fame pass-rushers use their own tricks to get to the QB, but there’s much more than just that. The Rams use alignment, skill and strategy to put it all together, and the results are championship caliber.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO 

*Go All Access - Subscribe to NFL Draft Bible today and receive a one-year subscription to Sports Illustrated magazine, for FREE!

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE NFL DRAFT CONTENT

2022 NFL Draft Big Board & Position Rankings

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

2022 NFL Draft Team Needs

2022 NFL Draft Order

2022 All-Star Game Measurements

Read More

NFL Draft All-Star Game Tracker

Combine | Senior Bowl | Shrine Bowl | NFLPA Bowl | Hula Bowl | Cajun Bowl | CGS | Topical Bowl | HBCU Bowl | HBCU Combine

2022 NFL Draft All-Star Game Info

Scouting Reports

2022 NFL Mock Drafts

Fantasy Football Rankings

Devy Rankings

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Latest Podcast Episodes

download
NFL

NFL: The Absurdity of Aaron Donald AND Von Miller

just now
USATSI_15383214
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Dante Stills, Defensive Lineman, West Virginia Mountaineers

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_13284600
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Romeo Doubs, Wide Receiver, Nevada Wolf Pack

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15318380
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Carson Strong, Quarterback, Nevada Wolf Pack

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Max_Mitchell
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Max Mitchell, Offensive Tackle, Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin Cajuns

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15302579
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State Sun Devils

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
USATSI_15274684
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Qwuantrezz Knight, Safety, UCLA Bruins

3 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Safety Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
NFL Draft

Is Kyle Hamilton the Best Player in the 2022 NFL Draft?

3 hours ago
16445498085673
NFL

Unique Draft Paths For 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

23 hours ago