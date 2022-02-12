NFL: The Absurdity of Aaron Donald AND Von Miller

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Los Angeles Rams pass-rushing duo of Aaron Donald and Von Miller. The pair have carried the Rams through the playoffs accumulating, pressures, hurries, hits and sacks at will, and now the Rams are headed to the Super Bowl. Each of the future Hall of Fame pass-rushers use their own tricks to get to the QB, but there’s much more than just that. The Rams use alignment, skill and strategy to put it all together, and the results are championship caliber.

