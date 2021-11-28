NFL: The Colts Run Game is made of NIGHTMARES

What have the Indianapolis Colts done this year to help their running game? Jonathan Taylor has been a monster! View the latest video to see the breakdown.

This week’s film breakdown analyzes the Indianapolis Colts run game and their Running Back Jonathan Taylor. The second-year back has exploded on the field setting multiple records, and the Colts are one of the hottest teams in the NFL with their sights set on the playoffs. Frank Reich, the offensive line, the skill position players and Taylor have all come together to create one of the deadliest ground games in the league, which begs the question: what makes them so dynamic?



