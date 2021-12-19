Skip to main content
December 19, 2021
NFL: The One Coverage that’s WRECKING the Baltimore Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens have been struggling recently - but why? Click here to watch the video breakdown of what is going on with high-powered Ravens.
Author:

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens offensive struggles. The team started out red hot in the first ten weeks of the season, but after struggling against several teams, specifically one particular coverage, the passing offense has gone cold. Since their 7-3 start they are 2-3 and haven’t scored more than 22 points in a game over that stretch. What’s going wrong with their offense and is their offensive coordinator Greg Roman to blame?

Looking at the stats, Jackson has been as particularly sharp as he usually is. He's thrown eight interceptions in his last four games (not including the last game he got injured in), and six touchdowns. his completion percentage has been around 60 percent in those games and just hasn't looked like the Jackson we are used to seeing.

If you look back to the games before the ones mentioned above, Jackson was extremely efficient with the ball. He had ten touchdowns to just three interceptions in the first seven games and threw for 1,945 yards. So, the question is - what has happened and who is at fault?

