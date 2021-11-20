Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
NFL: What you Don't Know about Trevon Diggs Breakout Season

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Trevon Diggs, has been intercepting balls at a remarkable pace. What's he doing right, and what's he doing wrong?
The Right and Wrong With Dallas Cowboys' Cornerback Trevon Diggs

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Trevon Diggs, has been intercepting balls at a remarkable pace. What's he doing right, and what's he doing wrong?

The Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Trevon Diggs, has been intercepting balls at a remarkable pace. What's he doing right, and what's he doing wrong?

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his breakout 2021 season. Diggs is on pace to break the single-season interception record and has vaulted the Cowboy's defense into one of the best units in the league, but there are several inconsistencies in his game that are hard to overlook. Where does he succeed? Where does he struggle? 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO BREAKDOWN

