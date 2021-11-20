NFL: What you Don’t Know about Trevon Diggs Breakout Season
The Right and Wrong With Dallas Cowboys' Cornerback Trevon Diggs
This week’s film breakdown analyzes Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs and his breakout 2021 season. Diggs is on pace to break the single-season interception record and has vaulted the Cowboy's defense into one of the best units in the league, but there are several inconsistencies in his game that are hard to overlook. Where does he succeed? Where does he struggle?
View the video breakdown on what Trevon Diggs is doing well.
