Publish date:
NFL: Why Nobody Can Fool Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers
There are many things that make Aaron Rodgers one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. View the latest video breakdown of how he is able to win any given Sunday.
This week’s film breakdown analyzes Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he embarks on his quest for his 4th MVP and 2nd Super Bowl. For his entire career teams have tried to fool him with pressure, exotic coverages or anything else they can scheme up, but time and time again Rodgers is just too good. Why has he still managed to see THIS much success at the age of 37?
