Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI.comSI TIX
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

NFL: Why Nobody Can Fool Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

There are many things that make Aaron Rodgers one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. View the latest video breakdown of how he is able to win any given Sunday.
Author:

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Green Bay Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers as he embarks on his quest for his 4th MVP and 2nd Super Bowl. For his entire career teams have tried to fool him with pressure, exotic coverages or anything else they can scheme up, but time and time again Rodgers is just too good. Why has he still managed to see THIS much success at the age of 37? 

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch

The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Read More

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

thumbnail_KIng of the north
NFL

NFL: Why Nobody Can Fool Packers Quarterback Aaron Rodgers

51 seconds ago
underclassmen declare list nfl draft 2022 football college football nfl
NFL Draft

2022 NFL Draft Underclassmen Tracker

16 hours ago
2022 reese's senior bowl
NFL Draft

NFL Draft: Reese's Senior Bowl All-Star Game Tracker

16 hours ago
USATSI_16731099
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Bailey Zappe, Quarterback, Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

17 hours ago
Member Exclusive
James Cook
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: James Cook, Running Back, Georgia Bulldogs

17 hours ago
Member Exclusive
Screen-Shot-2020-06-15-at-6.07.12-PM-1024x746
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Nick Zakelj, Offensive Tackle, Fordham Rams

Dec 31, 2021
Member Exclusive
R
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Princeton Fant, Tight End, Tennessee Volunteers

Dec 31, 2021
Member Exclusive
RBHIKSBKSNB5NH3FQT4RCLXNMA
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Smoke Monday, Safety, Auburn Tigers

Dec 31, 2021
Member Exclusive
R
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Velus Jones Jr., Wide Receiver, Tennessee Volunteers

Dec 31, 2021
Member Exclusive