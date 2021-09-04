Nick Bosa vs Joey Bosa - Why they need just 4 moves to DOMINATE

September 4, 2021
What do the Bosa brothers do so well and how are they so successful?
Not only are Nick and Joey Bosa brothers and two of the best pass rushers in the NFL, but they use the same exact toolbox of moves to destroy the quarterback. Both attended Ohio State where coach Larry Johnson taught them a system of moves that when put all together, are completely unstoppable.

