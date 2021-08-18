August 18, 2021
Preseason Hype: Taking A Look At Mac Jones' College Tape

A breakdown of Mac Jones during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide
Did the 49ers make the right decision not to take Mac Jones with the 3rd overall pick?

Did the 49ers make the right decision not to take Mac Jones with the 3rd overall pick?

Much has been made about Mac Jones during the pre-draft process, and the debate raged over whether he was worth the number 3 overall pick. This video goes back and visits that argument, while also looking towards his future with the Patriots.

