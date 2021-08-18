Preseason Hype: Taking A Look At Mac Jones' College Tape
A breakdown of Mac Jones during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide
Much has been made about Mac Jones during the pre-draft process, and the debate raged over whether he was worth the number 3 overall pick. This video goes back and visits that argument, while also looking towards his future with the Patriots.
Click Here: Watch The Full Video
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.