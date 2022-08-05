Preseason Rookie Report: Travon Walker, Jacksonville Jaguars

The first round pick of the 2022 NFL Draft squared up against the Las Vegas Raiders for the first preseason game of the season. Here is how he looked in his first live action.

Canton, OH – The Jaguars haven’t been invited to Canton, Ohio, for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game since joining the National Football League in 1995.

Twenty-seven years later, Jacksonville got the nod to return. It coincided with their first pick in franchise history, tackle Tony Boselli, being enshrined Saturday on the hallowed grounds of the birthplace of pro football.

The second pick of the 1995 NFL Draft from Southern California, Boselli became the cornerstone of the franchise. Saturday, he’ll receive the ultimate honor by putting on his yellow jacket, having his bust unveiled and join the company of football’s immortals.

A franchise desperate for success has held the rights to the top pick of the NFL Draft in back-to-back seasons.

The Jaguars faced off against the historically renowned Raiders in the ceremonial game to kick off the NFL season Thursday night. Las Vegas remained unbeaten (4-0) in the exhibition game with a 27-11 win.

The Jaguars weekend is celebrating the past as much as it is with embracing the present.

It also was the first chance to get a glimpse of the top pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, Travon Walker.

“It was exciting just to be out there, Walker said. “On an actual NFL roster on and NFL team. Playing with other NFL players was very exciting.”

Walker stood out among a group of players on the field that aren’t exactly destined to have the same success.

He wasted little time introducing himself to Raiders starting quarterback Jarret Stidham. On the opening play of the game, Walker bulldozed the tackle backwards and leaped towards Stidham and knocked him to the ground.

“I really did not get too much bad feedback from it,” Walker said of the yellow flag. “I knew I was just too close to not be able to get a sack or finish on the quarterback.”

The play resulted in Walker being called for a roughing the passer penalty, but the message was made. This rookie was going to pick up where he left off the last time, when he suited up for action in the Georgia Bulldogs’ demoralizing win over the Alabama in the FBS title game. He was going to be a disruptive force to be wreaking havoc for offenses.

Listed as a SAM linebacker, Walker was standing over the left tackle time and time again.

Shortly after the roughing the passer penalty, he was behind the line of scrimmage and barely missed the shoestrings of the running back fighting to get up field.

Then with 6:20 remaining in the first quarter, Walker recorded his first NFL sack. He got to Stidham, began swallowing him up and brought him to the ground.

“Definitely an exciting feeling,” Walker said. “It was my first one, but there are plenty more to come.”

With one sack in two quarters, it might put to sleep the critics who worried he might not be able to finish after having only 9.5 sacks in three college seasons. Some proclaimed him to be another “workout warrior” due to his incredible NFL Scouting Combine performance.

“A lot of people doubt me.” Walker said. A lot of people support me as well, but I know who I am and what type of player I can be.”

After his two-series night was over, Walker was able to partake in the festivities of the evening.

“Obviously, there were a lot of mistakes in the first two series,” Walker said about giving up points. “We just went to the sidelines and discussed what we did wrong. Really haven’t dwelled on the positives.”

With one game under his belt the Jaguars should feel pleased that they chose Walker with the first overall pick. He delivered in his preseason debut.

“One percent better every day,” Walker said on ways he plans to improve his game in the infant stages of his NFL career. “Rolling off the ball and getting better condition. Better shape.”

Will we eventually see any sack dances from the former No. 1 pick?

“I might have a little something,” Walker said laughing.

