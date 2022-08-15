QB Musings: NFL Preseason Week 1

AFC EAST

It seems like we’ve seen this play somewhere before on Broadway, hasn’t it? If it wasn’t for bad luck, the New York Jets would have no luck at all. After losing offensive tackle Mekhi Becton, likely for the season, the team endured another devastating blow during week one of the preseason when quarterback Zach Wilson went down with a knee injury, which could keep him out for a month, or longer. While the Jets were able to place a band aide on the loss of Becton with the signing of veteran Duane Brown, they now face an ultimatum at the most important position in football. Do they hope for the best on Wilson and roll the dice with Joe Flacco orMike White in the meantime? Or do they upgrade their insurance policy and make a run at Jimmy Garoppolo? It’s a question worth pondering.

The most impressive performance of early preseason action could belong to Skylar Thompson of the Miami Dolphins. His surgeon-like performance during the Miami Dolphins' victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was encouraging, as he demonstrated tremendous poise, the confidence to squeeze the ball into tight windows and the willingness to take a few risks downfield. He finished an efficient 20-of-28 passes, for 218 yards and hooked up with castaway wideout Lynn Bowden Jr. on a 29-yard touchdown connection. Thompson has certainly stated his case for sticking around in Miami. It’s hard not to root for this young man, who has overcome a great deal of adversity.

AFC NORTH

The Pittsburgh Steelers made Kenny Pickett the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL Draft with the 17thoverall pick and while it’s only one start, Pickett looked the best of the bunch amongst rookies making their debut. The Jersey Shore native orchestrated two scoring drives, completing 13-of-15 passes, connecting on two touchdown passes and departing the field to a bunch of smiles along the sidelines, as the Steelers took care of business against the Seattle Seahawks. This is clearly Mitchell Trubisky’s job to lose but should Pittsburgh be below .500 come their week nine bye, head coach Mike Tomlin will have a very interesting decision to make.

AFC SOUTH

It was a mixed bag for Tennessee Titans rookie Malik Willis, who made a few razzle-dazzle plays, sprinkled in with some indecisiveness and poor decisions, which is to be expected when making your first NFL start. Titans head coach Mike Vrabel made it clear that he wanted to see Willis air it out more and find his open receivers rather than being so quick to run the ball. This will likely come with experience but we saw what made Willis such a polarizing prospect with his cannon arm elusiveness in the pocket. He completed six-of-eleven passes for 107 passing yards, along with 38 rushing yards and one score via the ground.

AFC WEST

Smart move by new Las Vegas headman Josh McDaniels by acquiring backup Jarrett Stidham from his old team, the New England Patriots, during the offseason. The trade largely flew under the radar but after watching Stidham guide the Raiders’ offense for the second consecutive week, it’s evident that it was a shrewd decision. Should Derek Carr miss action for any reason, Las Vegas has someone that can hold the fort with great knowledge of the playbook and command in the huddle.

There is no questioning who the starter is in Los Angeles for the Chargers, as Justin Herbert is one of the emerging stars of the NFL. However, there could be controversy brewing in Tinseltown as to who the backup will be. Veteran Chase Daniel brings 13 seasons of experience and is considered one of the top clipboard holders around the league. But don’t count Easton Stick out of the race just yet. The former North Dakota State star and fifth-round draft choice from 2019 continue to show improvement and a highly impressive football IQ.

NFC EAST

The New York Giants could have an unexpected quarterback controversy brewing. After looking like the better quarterback throughout much of training camp, incumbent Tyrod Taylor outplayed starter Daniel Jones during their preseason win over the New England Patriots. This situation is worth monitoring, as it could become a matter of time before Taylor steals away the job.

Meanwhile, travel down the Turnpike and the quarterback fortunes seem apparently opposite in Philadelphia, as conductor Jalen Hurts is gaining confidence. There is plenty of faith and optimism surrounding the development of Hurts, who led the Eagles to the playoffs during his first year as a starter. After sitting out the entire preseason a year ago, Hurts got some run early against the New York Jets, connecting on all six of his attempts for 80 passing yards and one score.

NFC NORTH

It was not an ideal start for Jordan Love, who threw three interceptions during the Green Bay Packers' loss to the San Francisco 49ers. After the game, head coach Matt LaFleur deflected the blame, chalking up the turnovers to wrong routes and drops by the receivers. On the positive side, Love finished with 176 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Simply put, these mishaps don’t tend to happen with Aaron Rodgers under the helm. Love must prove that he can reel in the turnovers, a trait that plagued him at Utah State, in order to convince the Packers to pick up his fifth-year option next offseason.

NFC SOUTH

The Atlanta Falcons figure to take a wait-and-see approach with rookie Desmond Ridder, who made some clutch plays during his debut against the Baltimore Ravens. While the stat line wasn’t pretty, 10-of-22 for 103 passing yards, Ridder managed two touchdown passes and picked up an additional 59 rushing yards. Don’t bank on Atlanta posting too many ‘W’s, so it’s only a matter of when, not if Ridder eventually takes the reins from stop-gap starter Marcus Mariotta, who was signed during the offseason. The similar stylistic of play could make for a somewhat smooth transition.

One of the most improved quarterbacks thus far during the preseason is Kyle Trask of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. While there were some situational mistakes, overall, it was an impressive showing for the second-year man, who completed 25-of-38 passes for 255 yards and two touchdowns. There was also a costly interception but all signs point toward Trask unseating Blaine Gabbert as the backup to Tom Brady in 2022. He has drawn heaps of praise throughout training camp.

NFC WEST

The most wide-open quarterback competition in the league resides in Seattle, where the options might keep some coaches sleepless at night. The tale of the tape will show nearly identical stats but the game was a tale of two halves. Geno Smith started the first preseason tilt against the Pittsburgh Steelers and quickly fell behind 17-0 at halftime. Drew Lock would take over in the second half and rally the Seahawks with a chance to win but lost a timely fumble on a ‘would-be’ game-winning drive. Smith would finish 10-of-15 for 101 passing yards, as Lock completed 11-of-15 for 102 passing yards and a pair of touchdown passes. Despite the results, the competition remains dead-locked by most accounts.

Kudos to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay for understanding how to utilize the preseason. The newly minted McVay allowed third-year quarterback Bryce Perkins to play the entire game, allowing for a true evaluation. While Perkins sputtered a bit out of the gate, he recovered strongly and played an efficient game, completing 10-of-17 passes for 133 passing yards. He also flashed the ability to extend plays and pick up first downs with his feet, making several nice completions on the run and gaining an additional 39 yards rushing with some electrifying runs. He could give Logan Woodside a run for his money as the backup to Matthew Stafford, who is nursing an elbow ailment.

It was a short but sweet appearance for new San Francisco starter Trey Lance, who completed four-of-five passes for 92 passing yards and a touchdown, making quick work in his preseason debut against Green Bay. The highlight of the game came on a 76-yard completion to rookie speedster Danny Gray, keep an eye on that combustible combination.

