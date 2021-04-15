Recapping the Elite Football Academy combine in St. Louis

On Saturday, April 3rd, the NFL Draft Bible was on location in St. Louis for a pro day with NFL free agents who didn't get pro days due to COVID. Marc Lillibridge, of the Brawl Network, who has 25 years of NFL experience, was also there to verify times and measurements. Russell Lande, Director of US Scouting for the Montreal Alouettes and former NFL Scout, also helped out along with Elite Football Academy. The pro day got 28 guys verified measurements and times that they will be able to show teams in an attempt to get signed. Here were some of the top performers of the event:

Sha’haun Williams | Notre Dame College | DE | Height: 6010 | Weight: 260 | Hand: 1028 | Arm: 3448 | Wing: 7968 | Vertical: 33.5 | Bench: 32 | Agility: 4.44 | 3-Cone: 7.65

The Notre Dame College defender displayed excellent length at 6010. The key is also getting 32 Bench reps and 33.5” in the vertical jump. This sort of strength and explosion will allow him to play with leverage while a little undersized. These numbers are crucial for him to get a chance at the next level because teams will be able to see a correlation with his leverage wins.

Tremaine Ross | University of Charleston | WR | Height: 5071 | Weight: 182 | Hand: 0848 | Arm: 3000 | Wing: 6748 | 40: 4.35 | Vertical: 38 | Broad: 10-1 | 3-Cone: 7.28 | Agility: 4.19

The undersized receiver from the University of Charleston put up excellent numbers athletically. He ran in the mid 4.4s for his 40 and having a 38-inch vertical shows his tremendous explosion. The numbers he put up could suggest to teams that he could be a change of pace running back at the next level. He put up numbers to justify a shot in the league and could be one of the players getting a call after the pro day.

Jeremy Bell | University of Charleston | DB | Height: 5111 | Weight: 190 | Hand: 0978 | Arm: 3148 | Wing: 7428 | 40: 4.38 | Vertical: 38 | Broad: 10-8 | Bench: 20 | 3-Cone: 4.03 | Agility: 7.03

The DB put up impressive numbers all around. First, his measurements left nothing to question as all of his measurements fit the league thresholds. The athletic numbers were also off the charts. His 40, vertical and 3-cone were all super impressive. If teams like what they see on his tape, there is no reason not to bring him in for a chance.

Juantarius Bryant | Austin Peay | S | Height: 5084 | Weight: 193 | Hand: 0978 | Arm: 3148 | Wing: 7328 | 40: 4.49 | Vertical: 39 | Bench: 23 | Broad: 10-5 | 3-Cone: 6.91 | Agility: 4.00

The Austin Peay safety measured in slightly undersized but made up for it with outstanding testing numbers. 39 inches in the vertical is very impressive, and 4.00 on the shuttle is excellent. He was also able to put up 23 bench reps at 193 pounds which is way above expectation. Teams will have to get over the height, but with testing numbers like these, it shouldn’t surprise anyone if he gets a chance.

Takota Anderson | Kansas Wesleyan | DB | Height: 5114 | Weight: 190 | Hand: 0828 | Arm: 3078 | Wing: 7228 | 40: 4.49 | Vertical: 35.5 | 3-Cone: 7.12 | Agility: 4.27

The Kansas Wesleyan defensive back measured in solidly with his height, arm length and wingspan. He was able to impress with some of his athletic numbers as well, including a sub-4.5 40 and a 35.5 inch vertical. All his pro-day numbers checked out to give him a chance. Teams who feel confident in him can put athleticism and size questions to rest with him.

