[WATCH] Recapping the top performers from The CAMP

On April 18th, the Hub Football Camp put together another excellent event for NFL street free agents looking for another shot in the league. The Hub has NFL free agents run through drills that teams run in practice, allowing teams to get a great look at what players will be able to do for them. Our own, Ric Serritella, was in attendance at the event in sunny California. According to those in attendance, There were a few players at the event that stood out. Here are some of the players who excelled:

Brandon Marshall, Linebacker, University of Nevada

The starting inside linebacker for the 2015 World Champion Denver Broncos was in attendance on Sunday and did all he could to get an organization's attention. Brandon Marshall had a wonderful day at the Hub. However, he really shows his value as a veteran linebacker with the experience of a Super Bowl run. Marshall could be an excellent addition to a team on the cusp of competing, looking for depth and a potential starter at linebacker. He started at linebacker for one of the greatest defenses in NFL history. He was then paid handsomely for his performance with the Broncos. Someone who was a late-round pick, won a Super Bowl, was paid as one of the top players at his position and then had some bad luck with injuries has a ton of experience for young players. The 31-year-old linebacker is healthy and ready to help a team.

Deondre Francois, Quarterback, Florida State

Former Florida State Seminole quarterback, Deondre Francois, was one of the top performers in the Fan Controlled Football League.

Deondre Francois was another standout at the Hub Football Camp event on Sunday. Francois is a former four-star recruit, according to 247, as a dual-threat quarterback that committed and played for Florida State. Francois was an excellent player for the Seminoles before an unlucky patella injury that cost him his redshirt sophomore season. He then transferred to Hampton University, where he set records for them and got to play in the College Gridiron Showcase and the Hula Bowl after his season with the Pirates. Francois was able to sign with the Atlanta Falcons after the 2020 NFL Draft but couldn’t stick on the roster. He has taken every opportunity to get back to the league, including the Fan-Controlled Football League and the Hub Football Camps. Deondre Francois is ready for his next opportunity and proved that on Sunday.

CJ O’Grady, Tight End, Arkansas

The former Arkansas Razorback tight end, CJ O'Grady, has the talent to play at the next level in the NFL.

According to those present, the former Razorbacks' tight end had an impressive day at the Hub on Sunday. O’Grady went undrafted in the 2020 NFL Draft after playing 27 games for Arkansas over five years. O’Grady was a former four-star recruit, according to 247. O’Grady will look to build off of his Hub appearance with a team looking for tight end depth. O’Grady is just one year removed from playing college football, bringing him in for a workout could be advantageous for teams.

Watch the full video below.

QB | RB | FB | WR | iWR | TE | LT | RT | OG | OC | DT | NG | 3-4 DE | 4-3 DE | 3-4 OLB | 4-3 OLB | ILB | CB | iCB | FS | SS

View The NFL Draft Bible database, with over 15,000 NFL Draft prospects.

*The Official 2021 NFL Draft Bible publication is now available for pre-order! Reserve your copy today or go ‘All Access’ and gain instant access to our scouting report database, featuring 500+ profiles and updated daily. Nobody brings you the names you need to know like NFL Draft Bible, become a disciple today and order here!

*CLICK HERE for more in-depth scouting reports, be sure to reserve your copy of the 2021 NFL Draft Bible Publication!

*Use the official Mock Draft tool of the NFL Draft Bible on NFLMockDraftDatabase.com

*View our updated dynasty fantasy football rookie ADP

*Listen to us on TWITCH. Follow and subscribe.