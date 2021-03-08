Roster nearly set for Sunday’s HUB Football free-agent CAMP in San Diego

The HUB is getting NFL Free Agents ready and tested for the NFL.

With less than a week to go, excitement is building and the roster is nearly set for The CAMP presented by HUB Football, which is set for next Sunday, March 14th in San Diego. This marks the third rendition of the free agent workout camp that is the brainchild of NFL super-agent Don Yee.

Fifty-three of an expected 60 players have already confirmed, and with the NFL quarterback carousel constantly churning, several notable signal-callers plan to throw this weekend for pro scouts. They include former San Jose State standout Josh Love, who most recently huddled up with the Los Angeles Rams, and McLeod Bethel-Thompson, who has spent time with eight different NFL organizations.

Representatives from multiple NFL teams and several CFL squads are expected to attend the invite-only free agent CAMP.

And while much attention will be focused be on the quarterback group, across the ball, the list of defensive participants for CAMP features a number of notable players that includes several with NFL experience, along with a group of notable small-college standouts that certainly have the talent to play in the NFL. Samford defensive end Ahmad Gooden is one such player. He has spent time with three different NFL organizations over the past two seasons, and the 2017 SoCon Defensive Player of the Year possesses raw tools, and he flashes the potential to be an effective situational pass-rusher. California (PA) safety Lamont McPhatter enjoyed an electrifying collegiate career, but he was one of many FCS players who found themselves left out in the cold when it came to receiving an opportunity to audition for NFL teams. In 32 career games for the Vulcans, McPhatter tallied 197 tackles (13.5 for loss), 31 pass deflections, 12 interceptions, five forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries.

Below is the list of the 25 most-recent confirmed attendees for HUB Football CAMP III. Thirteen of the 25 have previous NFL experience.

OFFENSE

Pos/Name/College

QB Josh Love, San Jose State: MWC Offensive Player of the Year (2019); LA Rams (2020).

QB McLeod Bethel-Thompson: Has spent time with eight NFL teams and two CFL teams.

QB David Cornwell, Alabama: The Spring League (TSL) participant; attended Alabama and North Carolina State.

QB Ryan Willis, Virginia Tech: Two-year starter for Hokies after transferring from Kansas.

WR Devin Ross, Colorado: Former member of the New England Patriots and Tennessee Titans.

WR Frank Stephens, Northern Colorado: Former member of the San Francisco 49ers.

WR Charlie Jones, American: Former member of the Minnesota Vikings; basketball convert.

WR Cedric Byrd, Hawaii: Racked up more than 2,000 yards and 19 touchdowns in two seasons at Hawaii.

WR Joel Blumenthal, SW Oklahoma State: Former QB who played in the CFL; clocked at 4.50 in the 40-yard dash.

TE De’Quan Hampton, USC: Former member of the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Wildcats (XFL).

TE Andrew Reinkemeyer, South Alabama: Kansas City Chiefs rookie invite.

TE Graham Adomitis, Princeton: Ivy League standout and former team captain.

OL Kenny Thomas, Louisville: Chicago Bears mini-camp invite.

DEFENSE & SPECIAL TEAMs

Pos/Name/College

DE Allen Edwards, Pittsburgh: Transfer from Dean College; earned a tryout with San Francisco 49ers.

DE Ahmad Gooden, Samford: Has spent time with three NFL teams. A two-time All-SoCon first-team pick.

DE Prince Unaegbu, Pace: Invited to New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers’ mini-camps.

LB Gary McCrae, Louisville: Special teams dynamo who stood out at a recent pro workout.

LB Nigel Harris, South Florida: Former member of the Los Angeles Chargers.

LB Quentin Poling, Ohio: Miami Dolphins seventh round pick (2017)

LB Ejodamen Ejiya, North Texas: Signed as an undrafted free agent by the Baltimore Ravens.

LB Gabriel Sewell, Nevada: Brother of Penei Sewell; has two uncles who played in the NFL.

S Lamont McPhatter, California (PA): FCS standout; two-time first-team All-American.

S Keenan Black, Delaware State: Former starting quarterback who converted to safety as a senior.

K Haden Hoggarth, Boise State: All-Mountain West standout performer.

K Billy Deabe, Shippensburg: Versatile performer who has served as a kicker, punter and holder.

Founded in 2019, The CAMP Presented by HUB Football has evolved into the premier NFL free agent destination, providing teams a cost-effective alternative to individual player workouts, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic that has created many obstacles in facilitating in-person tryouts. To-date, 155 players have participated in HUB Football’s CAMPs, with 37 of those 155 players signing pro contracts, an impressive 24 percent.

New for 2021, The CAMP presented by HUB Football has partnered with NFL Draft Bible to provide all 32 NFL teams footage of the workout, while also working to ensure verified measurements, conduct player interviews and provide real-time performance evaluations.

For questions or more information, player representatives can contact HUB Football’s Senior Vice President of Football Operations, Tom Goodhines by email at tgoodhines@hubfootball.com or by phone/text at (213) 220-1871.

