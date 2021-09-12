September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated New York Giants Reporter: Giants vs. Denver Broncos Preview

Patricia Traina previews the upcoming season-opening matchup of the Giants against the Broncos.
Patricia Traina previews the upcoming season-opening matchup of the Giants against the Broncos.

Special guest Patricia Traina from GiantsCountry.com joined 'The State of Football' with Lawrence Johnson and Deon Glover to give her insight on what to expect to see from the New York Giants this weekend when they face off to the Denver Broncos. Will the Giants defense be ready to stand up to the Broncos and the remainder of the season? 

