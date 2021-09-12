Sports Illustrated New York Giants Reporter On The Legend Michael Strahan.

Michael Strahan spent his entire career in the NFL in only one color, and one number #92. Patricia Trainia from GiantsCountry.com joins 'The State of Football' to let us know how fitting it is for his number to be retired at the Giants v. Eagles game on November 28, 2021.

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view