Sports Illustrated New York Giants Reporter On The Legend Michael Strahan.
Michael Strahan spent his entire career in the NFL in only one color, and one number #92. Patricia Trainia from GiantsCountry.com joins 'The State of Football' to let us know how fitting it is for his number to be retired at the Giants v. Eagles game on November 28, 2021.
