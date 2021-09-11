September 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated New York Giants Reporter: Will There Ever Be Another Lawrence Taylor?

Patricia Traina discusses the legacy of the former Giants linebacker, Lawrence Taylor.
Patricia Traina discusses the legacy of the former Giants linebacker, Lawrence Taylor.

Patricia Traina has been covering the New York Giants for over 30 years and published "The Big 50: New York Giants: The Men and Moments that Made the New York Giants" and joined our host Lawrence Johnson and guest co-host Deon Glover on "The State of Football" to discuss Lawrence Taylor attending this weekend's matchup of Georgia State Panthers v. University of North Carolina (7:30 PM EST). See why she thinks LT was the man who "broke the mold" and is irreplicable. Find all of her coverage on the NY Giants at www.GiantsCountry.com and tune into her podcast Locked on Giants.

