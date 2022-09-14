How many times have we heard the oft-repeated mantra that it’s not necessary to select a quarterback in the first round of the draft? Too many times to count.

And while it’s true that a team can hit on a signal-caller after the opening round, the reality is that Round 1 the best place to build the position. Even if some are often pushed higher in the first round than they should.

A check of the NFL’s opening-day rosters shows that 23 of the league’s starting quarterbacks were selected in the first round. That number will increase to 24 when Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson returns from an 11-game suspension. Including Watson, nine are with teams different than who drafted them.

Of the 24 first-rounders, 20 were selected in the top 10 and 14 in the top five. Seven were the first overall pick in the draft. There are five backups that were first-round picks, but the highest selection was 10th overall. One first-round pick (third overall) is Carolina’s Sam Darnold, who is on reserve/injured.

Thirteen teams carried three quarterbacks on the 53-man roster. There were 25 quarterbacks on practice squads, one of which (Cleveland’s Josh Rosen) was a No.1 pick. Thirteen backups were undrafted as were 10 on practice squads.

Following is a team-by-team list of quarterbacks as of opening day. The first player listed is the current starter.

Arizona: Kyler Murray (D1/1), Trace McSorley (D6), Jarrett Guarantano (PS/CFA), Colt McCoy (D3/IR)

Atlanta: Marcus Mariota (D1/2), Desmond Ridder (D3), Feleipe Franks (CFA)

Baltimore: Lamar Jackson (D1/32), Tyler Huntley (CFA), Anthony Brown (PS/CFA)

Buffalo: Josh Allen (D1/7), Case Keenum (CFA), Matt Barkley (PS/D4)

Carolina: Baker Mayfield (D1/1), P.J. Walker (CFA), Jacob Eason (PS/D4), Sam Darnold (D1/3, IR), Matt Corral (D3/IR)

Chicago: Justin Fields (D1/11), Trevor Siemian (D7), Nathan Peterman (PS/D5)

Cincinnati: Joe Burrow (D1/1), Brandon Allen (D6), Jake Browning (PS/CFA)

Cleveland: Jacoby Brissett (D3), Joshua Dobbs (D4), Kellen Mond (D3), Josh Rosen (PS/D1/10), Deshaun Watson (SUSP/D1/12)

Dallas: Dak Prescott (D4), Cooper Rush (PS/ELV Week 1/CFA), Will Grier (PS/D3)

Denver: Russell Wilson (D3), Brett Rypien (CFA), Josh Johnson (PS/D5)

Detroit: Jared Goff (D1/1), Nate Sudfeld (D6), Tim Boyle (PS/CFA)

Green Bay: Aaron Rodgers (D1/24), Jordan Love (D1/26), Danny Etling (PS/D7)

Houston: Davis Mills (D3), Kyle Allen (CFA), Jeff Driskel (PS/ELV Week 1/D6)

Indianapolis: Matt Ryan (D1/3), Nick Foles (D3), Sam Ehlinger (D6)

Jacksonville: Trevor Lawrence (D1/1), C.J. Beathard (D3), EJ Perry (PS/CFA)

Kansas City: Patrick Mahomes (D1/10), Chad Henne (D2), Shane Buechele (CFA), Chris Oladokun (PS/D7)

Las Vegas: Derek Carr (D2), Jarrett Stidham (D4), Chase Garbers (PS/CFA)

L.A. Chargers: Justin Herbert (D1/6), Chase Daniel (CFA), Easton Stick (D5)

L.A. Rams: Matthew Stafford (D1/1), John Wolford (CFA), Bryce Perkins (CFA)

Miami: Tua Tagovailoa (D1/5), Teddy Bridgewater (D1/32), Skylar Thompson (D7)

Minnesota: Kirk Cousins (D4), Nick Mullens (CFA), David Blough (PS/CFA)

New England: Mac Jones (D1/15), Brian Hoyer (CFA), Bailey Zappe (D4)

New Orleans: Jameis Winston (D1/1), Andy Dalton (D2), Jake Luton (PS/D6)

N.Y. Giants: Daniel Jones (D1/6), Tyrod Taylor (D6), Davis Webb (PS/D3)

N.Y. Jets: Zach Wilson (D1/2; injured, but would be the starter), Joe Flacco (D1/18), Mike White (D5), Chris Streveler (PS/FA/CFL)

Philadelphia: Jalen Hurts (D2), Gardner Minshew (D6), Ian Book (D4)

Pittsburgh: Mitchell Trubisky (D1/2), Kenny Pickett (D1/20), Mason Rudolph (D3)

San Francisco: Trey Lance (D1/3), Jimmy Garoppolo (D2), Brock Purdy (D7)

Seattle: Geno Smith (D2), Drew Lock (D2), Sean Mannion (PS/D3)

Tampa Bay: Tom Brady (D6), Blaine Gabbert (D1/10), Kyle Trask (D2), Ryan Griffin (PS/CFA)

Tennessee: Ryan Tannehill (D1/8), Malik Willis (D3), Logan Woodside (PS/D7)

Washington: Carson Wentz (D1/2), Taylor Heinicke (CFA), Sam Howell (D5).