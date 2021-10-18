The CAMP Presented by HUB Football | Official Roster 10.20.21
The CAMP presented by HUB Football is set to return to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California this Wednesday, October 20th. A number of NFL and CFL teams are expected to be in attendance for the OTA-style free-agent workout.
To date, The CAMP has invited 408 players to participate in the invite-only platform, which has resulted in 102 professional contracts being signed. More than 500 player applications were received for the most recent CAMP on Sept. 29 and HUB Football’s scouting department works with the teams to secure players of interest and lock down roster spots.
Below if the official roster for Wednesday’s The CAMP presented By HUB Football.
OFFENSE
Former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon, who has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, will be the showcased signal-caller. He’ll be joined by a slew of talented wide receivers, including veteran Eli Rogers, who spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was most recently a member of the Montreal Alouettes. Class of 2021 wideout Tre Walker of San Jose State will also be in attendance, in addition to former BYU speedster Aleva Hifo, who has had previous stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Chiefs. Other notables include tight end Darion Clark (Chicago Bears), the first player to sign an NFL contract from The CAMP, and mammoth offensive lineman Jalen Flye, a standout from the Fan Controlled Football League (FCFL).
QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State
QB Troy Williams, Utah
QB Devlin Isadore, North Texas
QB Cory Murphy, Delaware State
RB De'Veon Smith, Michigan
RB Patrick Carr, Houston
RB Paul Terry, Eastern New Mexico
RB Jordon Brown, Kansas State
RB Marcelias Sutton, Oklahoma
RB Xavier Quick, Winston Salem State
RB Antonio Wimbush, Carson-Newman
WR Tre Walker, San Jose State
WR Aleva Hifo, BYU
WR Eli Rogers, Louisville
WR Trevor Davis, California-Berkeley
WR Clifford Kurker, Boston College
WR Kent Shelby II, McNeese State
WR Douglas Johnson, Henderson State
WR Ladarius Mcelroy, Ouachita Baptist
WR Gabriel Alexander, Peru State
WR Carlos Thompson, Missouri Western State
WR Jay Johnson, De Anza CC
TE Darion Clark, USC
TE Salvatore Cannella, Auburn
TE Justin Hobbs, Tulsa
TE Tristen Wallace, Prairie View A&M
OT Jaylen Flye, Lindenwood
OG Alan Randall, Henderson State
OG Christian Olmstead, Findlay
C Jared Thomas, Northwestern
C Lawrence Keys, North Carolina-Pembroke
DEFENSE
On the defensive side of the ball, several NFL veterans will be in attendance, seeking opportunities to return to the League. They include defensive lineman David Irving, who is said to be in excellent condition, linebacker Donald Payne, who spent time with seven different NFL organizations, and cornerback Quenton Meeks, who has suited up for four separate NFL franchises.
Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Emmanuel Beal returns to The CAMP in hopes of getting noticed, as does one of the most talented secondary groups in recent memory. Cornerback Jovan Grant and safeties Paris Ford and D’Angelo Amos were all part of the 2021 NFL Draft class and are likely to garner a lot of attention. All three were in NFL training camps and just missed the final cuts. It should make for compelling one-on-one matchups under the Cali sun!
The full defensive roster for Wednesday’s The CAMP presented by HUB Football is below.
DT David Irving, Iowa State
DT Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming
DT Christopher Biggurs, SMU
DE Josh Mauro, Stanford
DE Darius Allen, Colorado State-Pueblo
DE Tobenna Okeke, Fresno State
LB Donald Payne, Stetson
LB Emmanuel Beal, Oklahoma
LB Blair Brown, Ohio
LB Jeffrey Mcculloch, Texas
LB Dele Harding, Illinois
LB Basil Jackson, Tarleton State
CB Quenton Meeks, Stanford
CB Jovan Grant, Merrimack
CB Jeremy Bell, Charleston (WV)
CB Dominique Martin, Tarleton State
CB Caleb Brown, Idaho State
CB Kaseem Smith, Southern Arkansas
CB Jomon Dotson, Nevada-Reno
S Paris Ford, Pittsburgh
S D'Angelo Amos, Virginia
S Max Redfield, IUP
S Kieron Williams, Nebraska
S Mister Harriel, Sacramento State
S Jahque Alleyne, Montana State
S Elijah Belle, Utica College
SPECIAL TEAMS
Colten Menges, an Alcorn State alum widely considered to be the top long snapper of the 2021 NFL Draft Class and a NFLPA Collegiate Bowl invitee, joins a pair of former Big Ten kickers, Penn State’s Nicholas DeAngelis and Indiana’s Logan Justus as special teams players who will work out for scouts on Wednesday.
K Nicholas DeAngelis, Penn State
K Logan Justus, Indiana
LS Colten Menges, Alcorn State
For more information about The CAMP presented by HUB Football, visit https://www.hubfootball.com
