    • October 18, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResourcesCF1SI TIX
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE

    The CAMP Presented by HUB Football | Official Roster 10.20.21

    A look at the roster participating in The Camp Presented by HUB Football's October 20th event.
    Author:
    Publish date:

    The CAMP presented by HUB Football is set to return to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California this Wednesday, October 20th. A number of NFL and CFL teams are expected to be in attendance for the OTA-style free-agent workout.

    To date, The CAMP has invited 408 players to participate in the invite-only platform, which has resulted in 102 professional contracts being signed. More than 500 player applications were received for the most recent CAMP on Sept. 29 and HUB Football’s scouting department works with the teams to secure players of interest and lock down roster spots.

    Below if the official roster for Wednesday’s The CAMP presented By HUB Football.

    OFFENSE

    Former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon, who has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, will be the showcased signal-caller. He’ll be joined by a slew of talented wide receivers, including veteran Eli Rogers, who spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was most recently a member of the Montreal Alouettes. Class of 2021 wideout Tre Walker of San Jose State will also be in attendance, in addition to former BYU speedster Aleva Hifo, who has had previous stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Chiefs. Other notables include tight end Darion Clark (Chicago Bears), the first player to sign an NFL contract from The CAMP, and mammoth offensive lineman Jalen Flye, a standout from the Fan Controlled Football League (FCFL).

    QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State

    QB Troy Williams, Utah

    QB Devlin Isadore, North Texas

    QB Cory Murphy, Delaware State

    RB De'Veon Smith, Michigan

    RB Patrick Carr, Houston

    RB Paul Terry, Eastern New Mexico

    RB Jordon Brown, Kansas State

    RB Marcelias Sutton, Oklahoma

    RB Xavier Quick, Winston Salem State

    RB Antonio Wimbush, Carson-Newman

    WR Tre Walker, San Jose State

    WR Aleva Hifo, BYU

    WR Eli Rogers, Louisville

    WR Trevor Davis, California-Berkeley

    WR Clifford Kurker, Boston College

    WR Kent Shelby II, McNeese State

    WR Douglas Johnson, Henderson State

    WR Ladarius Mcelroy, Ouachita Baptist

    WR Gabriel Alexander, Peru State

    WR Carlos Thompson, Missouri Western State

    WR Jay Johnson, De Anza CC

    TE Darion Clark, USC

    TE Salvatore Cannella, Auburn

    TE Justin Hobbs, Tulsa

    TE Tristen Wallace, Prairie View A&M

    OT Jaylen Flye, Lindenwood

    OG Alan Randall, Henderson State

    OG Christian Olmstead, Findlay

    C Jared Thomas, Northwestern

    C Lawrence Keys, North Carolina-Pembroke

    DEFENSE

    On the defensive side of the ball, several NFL veterans will be in attendance, seeking opportunities to return to the League. They include defensive lineman David Irving, who is said to be in excellent condition, linebacker Donald Payne, who spent time with seven different NFL organizations, and cornerback Quenton Meeks, who has suited up for four separate NFL franchises.

    Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Emmanuel Beal returns to The CAMP in hopes of getting noticed, as does one of the most talented secondary groups in recent memory. Cornerback Jovan Grant and safeties Paris Ford and D’Angelo Amos were all part of the 2021 NFL Draft class and are likely to garner a lot of attention. All three were in NFL training camps and just missed the final cuts. It should make for compelling one-on-one matchups under the Cali sun!

    The full defensive roster for Wednesday’s The CAMP presented by HUB Football is below.

    DT David Irving, Iowa State

    DT Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming

    DT Christopher Biggurs, SMU

    DE Josh Mauro, Stanford

    DE Darius Allen, Colorado State-Pueblo

    DE Tobenna Okeke, Fresno State

    LB Donald Payne, Stetson

    LB Emmanuel Beal, Oklahoma

    LB Blair Brown, Ohio

    LB Jeffrey Mcculloch, Texas

    LB Dele Harding, Illinois

    LB Basil Jackson, Tarleton State

    CB Quenton Meeks, Stanford

    CB Jovan Grant, Merrimack

    CB Jeremy Bell, Charleston (WV)

    CB Dominique Martin, Tarleton State

    CB Caleb Brown, Idaho State

    CB Kaseem Smith, Southern Arkansas

    CB Jomon Dotson, Nevada-Reno

    S Paris Ford, Pittsburgh

    S D'Angelo Amos, Virginia

    S Max Redfield, IUP

    S Kieron Williams, Nebraska

    S Mister Harriel, Sacramento State

    S Jahque Alleyne, Montana State

    S Elijah Belle, Utica College

    SPECIAL TEAMS

    Colten Menges, an Alcorn State alum widely considered to be the top long snapper of the 2021 NFL Draft Class and a NFLPA Collegiate Bowl invitee, joins a pair of former Big Ten kickers, Penn State’s Nicholas DeAngelis and Indiana’s Logan Justus as special teams players who will work out for scouts on Wednesday.

    K Nicholas DeAngelis, Penn State

    K Logan Justus, Indiana

    LS Colten Menges, Alcorn State

    For more information about The CAMP presented by HUB Football, visit https://www.hubfootball.com

    The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

    Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

    Pro Football Free Agent Database

    Click here to view

    Click here to purchase

    2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

    Click here to view

    Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

    Scouting Reports

    Click here to view

    Fantasy Football Rankings

    Click here to view

    Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

    Devy Rankings

    Click here to view

    Image
    NFL

    The CAMP Presented by HUB Football | Official Roster 10.20.21

    1 minute ago
    carson strong
    Devy

    Fantasy Football: Devy Recap Week 7 2021 College Football Season

    20 minutes ago
    jahan dotson
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football Mailbag: Answering Questions for your Fantasy Football Teams

    27 minutes ago
    kenny pickett
    Mocks

    Mock Draft Monday: Several Risers and Fallers This Year Shake up the Draft

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_15335077
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Draft Profile: Jake Bentley, Quarterback, South Alabama Jaguars

    2 hours ago
    Member Exclusive
    D_Coxie 6
    Alternative Football

    HUB Football Camp Spotlight: Wide Receiver Damonte Coxie

    6 hours ago
    najee harris
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football Rankings: Who is on the Rise Week 6 2021 NFL Season

    Oct 16, 2021
    tailgate
    NFL Draft

    NFL Draft Tailgate Show: 2021 College Football Week 7

    Oct 16, 2021
    Devonta Smith
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football: Start 'Em/Sit 'Em Week 6 2021 NFL Season

    Oct 15, 2021