The CAMP Presented by HUB Football | Official Roster 10.20.21

A look at the roster participating in The Camp Presented by HUB Football's October 20th event.

The CAMP presented by HUB Football is set to return to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California this Wednesday, October 20th. A number of NFL and CFL teams are expected to be in attendance for the OTA-style free-agent workout.

To date, The CAMP has invited 408 players to participate in the invite-only platform, which has resulted in 102 professional contracts being signed. More than 500 player applications were received for the most recent CAMP on Sept. 29 and HUB Football’s scouting department works with the teams to secure players of interest and lock down roster spots.

Below if the official roster for Wednesday’s The CAMP presented By HUB Football.

OFFENSE

Former Washington State quarterback Anthony Gordon, who has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks, will be the showcased signal-caller. He’ll be joined by a slew of talented wide receivers, including veteran Eli Rogers, who spent four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers and was most recently a member of the Montreal Alouettes. Class of 2021 wideout Tre Walker of San Jose State will also be in attendance, in addition to former BYU speedster Aleva Hifo, who has had previous stints with the Arizona Cardinals and Chiefs. Other notables include tight end Darion Clark (Chicago Bears), the first player to sign an NFL contract from The CAMP, and mammoth offensive lineman Jalen Flye, a standout from the Fan Controlled Football League (FCFL).

QB Anthony Gordon, Washington State

QB Troy Williams, Utah

QB Devlin Isadore, North Texas

QB Cory Murphy, Delaware State

RB De'Veon Smith, Michigan

RB Patrick Carr, Houston

RB Paul Terry, Eastern New Mexico

RB Jordon Brown, Kansas State

RB Marcelias Sutton, Oklahoma

RB Xavier Quick, Winston Salem State

RB Antonio Wimbush, Carson-Newman

WR Tre Walker, San Jose State

WR Aleva Hifo, BYU

WR Eli Rogers, Louisville

WR Trevor Davis, California-Berkeley

WR Clifford Kurker, Boston College

WR Kent Shelby II, McNeese State

WR Douglas Johnson, Henderson State

WR Ladarius Mcelroy, Ouachita Baptist

WR Gabriel Alexander, Peru State

WR Carlos Thompson, Missouri Western State

WR Jay Johnson, De Anza CC

TE Darion Clark, USC

TE Salvatore Cannella, Auburn

TE Justin Hobbs, Tulsa

TE Tristen Wallace, Prairie View A&M

OT Jaylen Flye, Lindenwood

OG Alan Randall, Henderson State

OG Christian Olmstead, Findlay

C Jared Thomas, Northwestern

C Lawrence Keys, North Carolina-Pembroke

DEFENSE

On the defensive side of the ball, several NFL veterans will be in attendance, seeking opportunities to return to the League. They include defensive lineman David Irving, who is said to be in excellent condition, linebacker Donald Payne, who spent time with seven different NFL organizations, and cornerback Quenton Meeks, who has suited up for four separate NFL franchises.

Former Seattle Seahawks linebacker Emmanuel Beal returns to The CAMP in hopes of getting noticed, as does one of the most talented secondary groups in recent memory. Cornerback Jovan Grant and safeties Paris Ford and D’Angelo Amos were all part of the 2021 NFL Draft class and are likely to garner a lot of attention. All three were in NFL training camps and just missed the final cuts. It should make for compelling one-on-one matchups under the Cali sun!

The full defensive roster for Wednesday’s The CAMP presented by HUB Football is below.

DT David Irving, Iowa State

DT Youhanna Ghaifan, Wyoming

DT Christopher Biggurs, SMU

DE Josh Mauro, Stanford

DE Darius Allen, Colorado State-Pueblo

DE Tobenna Okeke, Fresno State

LB Donald Payne, Stetson

LB Emmanuel Beal, Oklahoma

LB Blair Brown, Ohio

LB Jeffrey Mcculloch, Texas

LB Dele Harding, Illinois

LB Basil Jackson, Tarleton State

CB Quenton Meeks, Stanford

CB Jovan Grant, Merrimack

CB Jeremy Bell, Charleston (WV)

CB Dominique Martin, Tarleton State

CB Caleb Brown, Idaho State

CB Kaseem Smith, Southern Arkansas

CB Jomon Dotson, Nevada-Reno

S Paris Ford, Pittsburgh

S D'Angelo Amos, Virginia

S Max Redfield, IUP

S Kieron Williams, Nebraska

S Mister Harriel, Sacramento State

S Jahque Alleyne, Montana State

S Elijah Belle, Utica College

SPECIAL TEAMS

Colten Menges, an Alcorn State alum widely considered to be the top long snapper of the 2021 NFL Draft Class and a NFLPA Collegiate Bowl invitee, joins a pair of former Big Ten kickers, Penn State’s Nicholas DeAngelis and Indiana’s Logan Justus as special teams players who will work out for scouts on Wednesday.

K Nicholas DeAngelis, Penn State

K Logan Justus, Indiana

LS Colten Menges, Alcorn State

For more information about The CAMP presented by HUB Football, visit https://www.hubfootball.com

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view