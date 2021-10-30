The Chicago Bears are Ruining Justin Fields

Are the Bears right for their rookie quarterback? What is going wrong and how they can help the development of Justin Fields.

Justin Fields, Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace have a lot of explaining to do. The Bears passing offense is an abject dumpster fire, and it’s possible not just one, not just two but all three are to blame for how bad it’s become. Fields is under constant pressure but some of that is his fault, Nagy has put him and the offensive line in terrible situations and Pace is the one who’s masterminded this whole dam thing, so who is at fault?



