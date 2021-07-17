Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search

The Eagles are lying to themselves about Jalen Hurts

The Eagles and Jalen Hurts have to be honest with themselves moving forward.
Author:
Publish date:

How Nick Foles and the Eagles beat Brady and Belichick: https://youtu.be/i6JRyCqwHoQ

This week’s film breakdown analyzes Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts and his first 4 games at the end of the 2020 season. After Carson Wentz absolutely imploded, Hurts stepped in and provided a spark, but moving forward the Eagles have to be honest with themselves about what type of Quarterback Hurts will be. Can Hurts continue with his current play style? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze Philadelphia Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts.

WANT TO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL? GO TO: www.patreon.com/alexrollinsnfl

If you want to help fund the creation of future episodes, and receive exclusive content including NFL playbook breakdowns, access to NFL playbooks and my library of college all 22 game film, supporter Q&A sessions and more, click the link above.

Music:

  • Intro: Cyril Nikitin "Epic Movie Trailer Main"
  • Yondo Beats “Morning Sun”
  • Hella Beats "Smoked Out"
  • Outro: OneTone Beats "Deception"

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

USATSI_15369288
NFL Draft

Five Offensive Tackles With a Chance to be the First Taken at Their Position in 2022

thumbnail_Jalen Hurts
NFL

The Eagles are lying to themselves about Jalen Hurts

cole beasley
News

Latest NFL News

USATSI_14875379
NFL Draft

Top Five Sun Belt Prospects in the 2022 NFL Draft

USATSI_15107373
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Williams, Cornerback, Syracuse Orange

USATSI_15049961
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Woodi Washington, Cornerback, Oklahoma Sooners

USATSI_15199412
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tykee Smith, Safety, Georgia Bulldogs

qlmlpfjbeuzcyc81obad
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jalen Catalon, Safety, Arkansas Razorbacks

USATSI_13845102
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: David Ugwoegbu, Linebacker, Oklahoma Sooners