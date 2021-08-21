August 21, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search

The Mystery of the Saints Quarterback Battle

Who will be the New Orleans Saints quarterback to start the season?
Author:
Publish date:

The New Orleans Saints franchise is in a position they haven’t been in since 2006. After the departure of the man, the myth, the legend Drew Brees after 14 seasons, the QB position is very much up in the air. Will Sean Payton move forward with Taysom Hill who offers more versatility at the position, but has question marks as a pocket style quarterback? Or will he move forward with Jameis Winston who answers those questions but turns the ball over more than anybody in the league? 

Click Here: Watch the rest of the video

Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

Pro Football Free Agent Database

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Scouting Reports

Click here to view

Fantasy Football Rankings

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Devy Rankings

Click here to view

thumbnail_Bowl Logo_Primary
News

The Fenway Bowl: AAC vs. ACC

thumbnail_Taysom Hill vs Jameis Winston
NFL

The Mystery of the Saints Quarterback Battle

fenway park college football
News

Fenway to Host Notre Dame and Boston College

USATSI_15244486
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Tre Sterling, Safety, Oklahoma State Cowboys

_AM_2435
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Arnold Ebiketie, Defensive End, Penn State Nittany Lions

USATSI_15783157
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Calvin Austin III, Wide Receiver, Memphis

USATSI_15172256
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Amare Jones, Running Back, Georgia Southern Eagles

News

Top 10 Players in the European League of Football

sports gambling
News

How The Data Fuels Sports Gambling