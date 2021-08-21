The Mystery of the Saints Quarterback Battle

The New Orleans Saints franchise is in a position they haven’t been in since 2006. After the departure of the man, the myth, the legend Drew Brees after 14 seasons, the QB position is very much up in the air. Will Sean Payton move forward with Taysom Hill who offers more versatility at the position, but has question marks as a pocket style quarterback? Or will he move forward with Jameis Winston who answers those questions but turns the ball over more than anybody in the league?



