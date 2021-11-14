The REAL reason why the Chiefs Offense has collapsed

Why are the Kansas City Chiefs struggling this year? Watch this video breakdown that explains what's going wrong

The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 offense looks completely unrecognizable. Yes, they’re 5-4, but their offense has never looked this bad during Patrick Mahomes tenure. He’s playing bad, Travis Kelce is playing bad and the defense is playing bad. What is the issue for the Chiefs offense and why are defenses suddenly giving them so many headaches?

