Publish date:
The REAL reason why the Chiefs Offense has collapsed
Why are the Kansas City Chiefs struggling this year? Watch this video breakdown that explains what's going wrong
The Kansas City Chiefs 2021 offense looks completely unrecognizable. Yes, they’re 5-4, but their offense has never looked this bad during Patrick Mahomes tenure. He’s playing bad, Travis Kelce is playing bad and the defense is playing bad. What is the issue for the Chiefs offense and why are defenses suddenly giving them so many headaches?
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO
NFL Draft Prospects to Watch
The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database
Watch the show LIVE on Twitch
Pro Football Free Agent Database
2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings
Read More
Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.
Scouting Reports
Fantasy Football Rankings
Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.