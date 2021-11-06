Skip to main content
    • November 6, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    The Route That Unlocked San Francisco Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel

    Is the 49ers wide receiver on the verge of breaking out? Here are the keys to the success of Deebo Samuel.
    Author:

    Deebo Samuel: Keys To Success

    Is Deebo Samuel on the verge of a breakout?

    Is Deebo Samuel on the verge of a breakout?

    Deebo Samuel, almost out of nowhere has taken the league by storm and is shockingly on pace to break many single season records. Up until 2021 he’d been used as more or less a gadget player, but now he’s running every route in the book. There’s one specific route that he’s developed that has unlocked the rest of his game, what’s the route and why is it so important?

    CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

    Read More

    READ MORE: The Chicago Bears are Ruining Justin FIelds

    The Mock Draft Simulator by Mock Draft Database

    Watch the show LIVE on Twitch

    Pro Football Free Agent Database

    Click here to view

    Click here to purchase

    2022 NFL Draft Position Rankings

    Click here to view

    Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

    Scouting Reports

    Click here to view

    Fantasy Football Rankings

    Click here to view

    Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

    Devy Rankings

    Click here to view

    thumbnail_key to success
    NFL

    The Route That Unlocked San Francisco Wide Receiver Deebo Samuel

    1 minute ago
    CF1-badge
    CF1

    Conference One: Round Robin Week 5 Unofficial Broadcast Matches

    2 hours ago
    Joe Burrow
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football: Rankings Update Week Nine 2021 NFL Season

    8 hours ago
    malik willis
    News

    How To Watch: College Football Games Week Ten 2021 Season

    23 hours ago
    patrick mahomes
    NFL

    How To Watch: NFL Games Week Nine 2021 Season

    23 hours ago
    auburn at texas a&m 2021
    News

    Betting: College Football - Week Ten Games Worth Gambling on

    Nov 5, 2021
    K_Schmitz 2
    Scouting Reports

    NFL Free Agent HUB Report: Karl Schmitz

    Nov 5, 2021
    reggie corbin
    News

    Five HUB Free Agents Worthy of Signing NFL Contracts

    Nov 4, 2021
    melvin gordon
    Fantasy Football

    Fantasy Football: Weekly Fantasy Lineup Advice Start or Sit 2021 NFL Season

    Nov 4, 2021