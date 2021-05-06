Sports Illustrated home
The Spring League: Interview with CEO/Founder Brian Woods

The Spring League kicks off Thursday evening, May 6th.
The Spring League is set to kick off their season on Thursday evening, May 6th. It's a developmental league that is meant to allow prospects to showcase their skills and put out more film for NFL teams to see. The Spring League is the premier professional football development league in the United States and abroad. 

The majority of players who participate in The Spring League have spent time on an NFL active, practice, or pre-season roster.

The Spring League consists of eight teams. The 2021 season will see the North Division headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, with games at Lucas Oil Stadium. The South Division will operate out of Houston, Texas, with games at Rice Stadium.

The Spring League also hosts Showcases in the Summer and Fall to provide additional opportunities for players to be evaluated. 

The median age of a player that attends the spring league is 24. There are 22 NFL teams that have attended The Spring League and 104 players that have signed out of The Spring League since 2017.

