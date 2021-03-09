The State of Football sits down with laser-timing technology Zybek Sports founder Mike Weinstein

The founder of Zybek Sports Mike Weinstein joins our host Ric Serritella on The State of Football. Zybek Sports has been providing the NFL scouts with the most reliable laser timing and measurables at the combine and recent pro-day circuit. Ric and Montreal's Director of US scouting, Russ Lande give Mike all the hard questions to find out the latest technology coming out of Zybek Sports and if laser timing is more reliable than the old way of hand held times. Mike unveils how Zybek Sports can dissect all areas of an athlete’s ability including power, explosiveness, agility, and intelligence for a team to select their best fit and what NFL player ran the fastest 40-yard dash on his laser timing system. The State of Football, your new home for the most reliable football news!

Watch the rest of the interview here:



