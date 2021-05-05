Three rookies that could be the defensive rookie of the year

With so much talent on the defensive side of the ball, what rookies could win the defensive rookie of the year award?

This class was very offensive-heavy, but there are still several talented defenders who can make an impact early on in their careers. That being said, to win the rookie of the year as a defender, a player essentially has to be a first-round pick. The last defensive rookie of the year on defense was DeMeco Ryans in 2006. He was the 33rd pick in the draft. Last year it looked like Jeremy Chinn or Jaylon Johnson would have a chance to win, but Chase Young ended up winning, even though he missed time due to injury. Here are the three most likely candidates to win defensive rookie of the year next season:

Jaelan Phillips Miami Dolphins DE

In order to win the award, a player needs production early. Phillips is going to be a day one starter in Brian Flores' defense. Phillips would have been a top ten pick had it not been for an extensive injury history. If Phillips can stay healthy, he should lead rookies in sacks, pressures and tackles for a loss.

Kwity Paye Indianapolis Colts DE

The Colts hit a homerun with Paye. There was a chance he was going to be off the board as early as 11. Paye’s skill set was misused at Michigan. When used as a traditional 4-3 defensive end, offensive linemen couldn’t stop Paye. Indianapolis has had success in drafting defenders, and Paye is next in line. It could be an exciting battle between Phillips and Paye next season for the defensive rookie of the year.

Micah Parsons Dallas Cowboys LB

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn is going to have a plan for Parsons. It takes time for linebackers to develop, but Parsons may be used as an edge rusher early. Had he stayed at defensive end, Parsons would have been one of the first pass rushers taken. His upside as a linebacker is enticing, but early on, he could stuff the stat sheet as an edge in Dallas’ new 3-4 defense.

The reason behind no cornerback or true linebacker is the adjustment it usually takes for both positions at the next level. Horn and Surtain are both very talented, but they aren’t ballhawks. Marcus Peters won the award as a cornerback in 2015, and the previous winner at the position was Charles Woodson.

New Washington Football Team linebacker Jamin Davis was given consideration, and he could be in the mix too. It isn’t a tremendous defensive class, but everyone mentioned here could be instant impact players next season.