Three rookies that could be the offensive rookie of the year

With so much talent on the offensive side of the ball, what rookies could win the offensive rookie of the year award?

The first seven picks of the NFL Draft were offense. If you’ve been watching the NFL for the last ten years, that shouldn’t surprise you. The offense is the focus of the game in the NFL right now, with every team trying to match the firepower that Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has in Kansas City.

Last season’s offensive rookie of the year, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert, was a dark horse candidate that no one saw coming. Herbert was the 6th overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and the third quarterback off the board. He exploded for 31 touchdowns (NFL rookie record) and 4,336 yards passing. He also broke the rookie record for most completions with 396. At such a young age, this level of football is unfathomable, and Herbert will have high expectations as we advance.

Looking at the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft, there’s tons of potential regarding possible breakout stars of the year. Here are the top 3 picks for offensive rookie of the year:

Trevor Lawrence - Quarterback - Jaguars (Round 1, Pick 1)

Trevor Lawrence has the talent to be the best player in the NFL and is likely to win Offensive Rookie of the Year.

The new Jaguars quarterback has big expectations after being the first overall pick. The Jaguars also took Lawrence’s best friend and teammate Travis Etienne with their other pick in the first round. Lawrence is expected to get situated quickly in Florida, which is just a state away from where he was born in Georgia. Lawrence threw for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns in his Clemson career, which included a national championship win in two appearances. He will be the immediate starter for Jacksonville and get a chance to shine early in newly appointed head coach Urban Meyer’s system.

Kyle Pitts - Tight End - Falcons (Round 1, Pick 4)

Kyle Pitts is arguably the most dangerous weapon in the NFL and could edge out anyone for the Rookie of the Year award.

Many in the media and the NFL mention Pitts as the best player in the draft. If you take position out of it, you can see why. Pitts is a dominant tight end-receiver hybrid who can play physically or get downfield with his speed and athleticism. The Falcons are so confident in Pitts that they are betting on Matt Ryan as a starter for another season. Don’t be surprised to see Pitts find lots of mismatches on a team with Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. He is poised to have a big rookie season for the Falcons and has a veteran quarterback to get the ball to him.

Najee Harris - Running Back - Steelers (Round 1, Pick 24)

Najee Harris has the talent to be a top-five running back in the NFL.

After the Steelers got crushed by the Browns in the playoffs last season, it was time for them to attack the draft and revamp their aging roster. Pittsburgh started that process by drafting Harris, the national champion running back, who could be the missing link for this Steelers offense. The addition of Kendrick Green and Dan Moore give the Steelers some needed offensive line reinforcements following the retirement of long-time center Maurkice Pouncey. Harris can also get it done in the receiving game, proving to be a viable option, for now, New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones this past season at Alabama. You can bet on Harris having a significant role in the offense early on and getting the majority of the carries.