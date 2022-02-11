Unique Draft Paths For 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class

History has taught us that a player's draft position has little to do with eventual entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

It certainly isn't amongst the selection criteria and it hasn't exactly proven to be a reliable predictor of one's career arc.

Sure, there are Peyton Manning, Bruce Smith, Earl Campbell and Orlando Pace. All four are former No. 1 overall draft picks who now don gold jackets.

But for every Bruce Smith in Canton, there seems to be a Sam Mills - an undersized, undrafted "Hero of the Game."

The Class of 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame inductees will recognize eight "Heroes of the Game," including the late Mills, who lost his battle to cancer in 2005 at 45 years old.

Six of the eight 2022 enshrinees are former players but only three are former first round draft picks.

Offensive Tackle Tony Boselli went to the expansion Jacksonville Jaguars with the second overall selection in the 1995 NFL Draft (the Bengals used the 1995 No. 1 pick on former Penn State running back Ki-Jana Carter, whose short pro career was marred by injuries). Boselli will enter Canton as the first Jaguars member to have earned a bust.

One year prior to the Jaguars selecting Boselli, the San Francisco 49ers made Notre Dame defensive tackle Bryant Young the seventh overall selection. He would proceed to play all 14 professional seasons in ‘The Golden City.’

Defensive lineman Richard Seymour went to the Patriots as the No. 6 overall pick out of Georgia in the 2001 NFL Draft and would go onto win three Super Bowls in New England before finishing his career with the Oakland (now Las Vegas) Raiders.

The aforementioned Mills is the lone undrafted member of the 2022 Class. He showed heroic levels of resiliency throughout his life. The New Jersey native initially earned a spot at Division III Montclair State as a walk-on.

He would eventually sign as an UDFA with the Cleveland Browns in 1981 but was cut before the regular season. In 1982, Mills was signed and subsequently released before playing any games with the Toronto Argonauts of the CFL.

It wasn't until after a stint in the USFL that Mills finally latched on in the NFL. The five-time Pro Bowl selection starred for the New Orleans Saints from 1986-1994 before joining the expansion Carolina Panthers as a free agent in 1995. Mills spent his post-playing days as the Panthers linebackers coach. Despite receiving his cancer diagnosis in 2003, he continued to coach through his health battle.

Former Oakland/Los Angeles (now Las Vegas) Raiders wide receiver Cliff Branch joins Mills as a posthumous enshrinee. Branch totaled more career catches and receiving yards during his career than Hall of Fame members such as Lynn Swann (Pittsburgh Steelers), Bob Hayes (Dallas Cowboys) and Paul Warfield (Cleveland Browns). He finally gets the call to Canton after 32 years on the waiting list.

Branch, a former junior college player, was taken by the Raiders in the fourth round (No. 98 overall) of the 1972 NFL Draft and he proceeded to help the franchise to three Super Bowl victories over his 14-year career.

Safety Leroy Butler spent a his entire 12-year career in Green Bay after the Packers selected the Florida State product in the second round (No. 48 overall) in the 1990 NFL Draft. The two-time Super Bowl participant made 38 interceptions and 20.5 sacks during his career. Butler becomes the first defensive back from the 1990 draft to make it to Canton. Three other members of that draft class have already gained entry into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and all three were first round picks - Cortez Kennedy (Seattle Seahawks), Junior Seau (San Diego Chargers), Emmitt Smith (Dallas Cowboys).

OT Tony Boselli, Jaguars

Draft Position: No. 2 Overall (First Round) - 1995

Seasons Played: 7

All-Pro Selections: 3

WR Cliff Branch, Raiders

Draft Position: No. 98 Overall (Fourth Round) - 1972

Seasons Played: 14

All-Pro Selections: 3

S Leroy Butler, Packers

Draft Position: No. 48 Overall (Second Round) - 1990

Seasons Played: 12

All-Pro Selections: 4

DL Richard Seymour, Patriots/Raiders

Draft Position: No. 6 Overall (First Round) - 2001

Seasons Played: 12

All-Pro Selections: 5

LB Sam Mills, Saints/Panthers

Draft Position: Undrafted Free Agent - 1981

Seasons Played: 12

All-Pro Selections: 3

DT Bryant Young, 49ers

Draft Position: No. 7 Overall (First Round) - 1994

Seasons Played: 14

All-Pro Selections: 2 (also 1999 NFL Comeback Player of the Year)

