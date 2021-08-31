2021 NFL Surprise Cuts Preseason Cuts

Twas the night before cut day and all through the land, all NFL players are sleeping with phones in their hand. Seriously though, This is one of the hardest days in all of sports because, unlike most other sports, the NFL doesn’t have a developmental league. That means dreams will be shattered, and surprising veterans will be looking for work. Each year has its surprise players getting cut and players that will leave fans in disarray. That is the nature of the game. With the return of preseason games and teams getting to dive deep into the players on their team, this is a very interesting year. Who will be the players we are shocked to see cut this year, and what good veterans will be looking for work come Tuesday night? Let’s investigate!

Jake Kumerow, Wide Receiver, Buffalo Bills:

This one isn’t too surprising because the Bills have arguably the best receiving core in the NFL. Even with Kumerow getting cut, Buffalo is most likely going to keep seven wide receivers. Kumerow had some good moments for the Bills last season and even caught a very important touchdown in the game against the Broncos, which was the division-clinching game. He also has career experience with Green Bay, so a team that needs receiver help will pick him up quickly. Kumerow was one of the players Aaron Rodgers was upset about losing, and honestly, there’s a good chance he ends up back in Green Bay.

Kareem Hunt, Running Back, Cleveland Browns:

High expectations are coming out of Cleveland, and every one of their preseason games was televised. It seems that the team has a very deep running back room, and the Browns have two young players in D’Ernest Johnson and Demetric Felton, who have impressed so far this preseason. Now include one of the best running backs in the league, Nick Chubb. It’s hard to see Cleveland keeping Hunt and his contract. It doesn’t make sense for a team to keep a much bigger contract when they have two players playing well, that you cannot cut them. Unfortunately for Hunt, he did nothing wrong and is still very talented. This is a business, though, and we have seen it many times before. The front office will try to cut costs whenever possible. However, it would be very interesting, seeing as Cleveland’s biggest rival in Baltimore is now in need of a running back.

Jason Verrett, Defensive Back, San Francisco 49ers:

Verrett was San Francisco’s best corner last season, but unfortunately, much of his career was shortened by injury problems. That was a concern to 49ers management because there is a lot of new blood in the secondary, and the young players have done very well. The 49ers are a team priming itself for big things this season. Therefore Verrett’s lengthy injury history may, in turn, hurt his chances of making the roster. San Francisco is a team with a ton of depth on both sides of the line of scrimmage, and they have the schemes that need many players across the line, which means there will be very tough decisions at other positions. Verrett is a good and consistent veteran player and should have no problem finding a new home. He could be a great addition for a team with an overall young secondary, and if he likes to gamble, there is a team in Las Vegas that desperately needs a player of his caliber.

