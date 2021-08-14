Sports Illustrated home
Why Andy Reid and the Chiefs are FORCED to Overhaul their offense

How can the Chiefs offense get better next year?
The Kansas City Chiefs offense needs to change. Yes, their entire offensive line was injured for the Super Bowl, but they struggled in certain areas throughout the entire season, specifically: the run game. In recent years the Chiefs have strayed further and further from the run, and by doing so have become one dimensional. Not only do they not run, but they’ve become predictable when they do and it’s led to inefficiency. Here’s what they needed to change, why they made the moves that they have, and how it will affect their future.

