Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Latest NewsRankingsScouting ReportsMock DraftsShowsResources
Search

Why Fred Warner is the prototypical modern linebacker

Fred Warner is the most important part of the evolution of the 49ers' defense.
Author:
Publish date:

Fred Warner is both the best linebacker in football and also a very, very rich man. The linebacker position has been evolving rapidly in the last few years and Warner is the culmination of that evolution.

BREAKING NEWS: Fred Warner lands a MASSIVE contract extension.

Why George Kittle is TE1: Click here to view.

This week’s film breakdown analyzes 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner. Warner was just named 1st team all-pro and has steadily improved in each of his 3 seasons. The 49ers have built and evolved their defense around him, and the more they heap on his plate, the better he plays. What makes Warner such a dominant linebacker? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze San Francisco 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner.

WANT TO SUPPORT THE CHANNEL? GO TO https://www.patreon.com/alexrollinsnfl

If you want to help fund the creation of future episodes, and receive exclusive content including NFL playbook breakdowns, access to NFL playbooks and my library of college all 22 game film, supporter Q&A sessions and more, click the link above.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL VIDEO

Social Media

Music:

  • Intro: Cyril Nikitin "Epic Movie Trailer Main"
  • Yondo Beats “Morning Sun”
  • Hella Beats "Smoked Out"
  • Outro: OneTone Beats "Deception"

fred warner
NFL

Why Fred Warner is the prototypical modern linebacker

McKenzie Milton
News

Latest NFL Draft News

Stephon Gilmore
News

Latest NFL News

Kenyon Green
NFL Draft

Five Interior Offensive Linemen who could be 1st Round Picks

USATSI_15302579
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Rachaad White, Running Back, Arizona State Sun Devils

USATSI_15050874
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Zion Johnson, Offensive Guard, Boston College Eagles

USATSI_13471384
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kyu Blu Kelly, Cornerback, Stanford Cardinal

USATSI_15436540
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Jaquan Brisker, Safety, Penn State Nittany Lions

The State of Football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCLIV