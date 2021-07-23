Why Fred Warner is the prototypical modern linebacker

Fred Warner is the most important part of the evolution of the 49ers' defense.

Fred Warner is both the best linebacker in football and also a very, very rich man. The linebacker position has been evolving rapidly in the last few years and Warner is the culmination of that evolution.



BREAKING NEWS: Fred Warner lands a MASSIVE contract extension.

This week’s film breakdown analyzes 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner. Warner was just named 1st team all-pro and has steadily improved in each of his 3 seasons. The 49ers have built and evolved their defense around him, and the more they heap on his plate, the better he plays. What makes Warner such a dominant linebacker? This episode uses the all-22 coaches film to analyze San Francisco 49ers Linebacker, Fred Warner.

