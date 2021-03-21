Will the Kansas City Chiefs Revamped Offensive Line be a Success?

While the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, the most dominant team in the NFL last season was the Kansas City Chiefs. They lost one regular-season game and it seemed like they couldn't be stopped offensively. That is what happens when there is a three-headed monster consisting of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, wide receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. However, the Super Bowl was another story. The offense looked out of sorts. Mahomes couldn't get anything going consistently and the plethora of weapons at his disposal were held in check. The reasoning behind their struggles was clear: the offensive line was in disarray.

It started during the summer prior to the season. Talented guard Laurent Duvernay-Tardif decided to opt-out of the season. He is a doctor and wanted to focus his time on the front lines of the pandemic in his native Canada. It was a selfless act and a heroic decision by Duvernay-Tardif, but it left a hole at one of the Chiefs' guard spots. Left tackle Eric Fisher tore his Achilles during the conference championship game and right tackle Mitchell Schwartz had been sidelined with a back injury since Week 6. The Chiefs were without their three best offensive linemen for the Super Bowl and it showed. Had they been on the field, the game would have looked a lot different.

For Kansas City to return to the Super Bowl, it didn't appear like they have to change much. Both Fisher and Schwartz were said to be on track for the start of the 2021 season and Duvernay-Tardif is also expected back Instead, the Chiefs threw their fan base and the rest of the league a curveball, releasing both Fisher and Schwartz before the start of free agency. It seemed odd with the lack of options available on the market and the fact that the main reason they lost the Super Bowl was that Fisher and Schwartz were injured. In addition, center Austin Reiter and guard Stefen Wisniewski are unrestricted free agents. That left them with little outside of Duvernay-Tardif and third-round tackle Lucas Niang, who, like Duvernay-Tardif opted out of the season. What were the Chiefs doing?

Well, they quieted the critics at the start of free agency by signing Joe Thuney. The deal made Thuney the highest-paid guard in the NFL at $80 million over five years. Thuney reset the guard market and deservedly so. He was significantly better than any guard on the market and he had been a model of consistency over the course of his career with the Patriots. The Chiefs are getting a top-five guard at the position, who never misses time with injury. He has experienced playing deep into the playoffs and has stayed healthy every year. He'll be able to lock down the left-guard spot for the foreseeable future. Duvernay-Tardif will slide back to right guard, giving them a very good duo. They are interested in bringing back Reiter to shore up the interior. That would be a home run if they can re-sign him. Reiter is a former seventh-round pick who has developed into a quality player. Especially in a depressed market, they might get him for a reasonable value.

The most interesting signing was Kyle Long. A former pro bowler for the Chicago Bears, Long retired in 2020 because of an extensive injury history. He is back healthy and could be a steal at only $1.5 million for one year. The deal includes $3.5 million of incentives. The question, though, is how he will fit into this group? One idea that has been circulating is that Long may end up moving to right tackle. That would be shocking for a player coming out of retirement to move to a position he hasn't played since 2015. He was great as a fill-in for the Bears, but it is hard to see him being able to have success there at his age. The Chiefs may end up kicking Duvernay-Tardif inside to center and put Long at right guard. No matter how it winds up, the Chiefs' interior brings a lot of experience to the table. There shouldn't be any worries about the trio of Thuney, Duvernay-Tardif and Long figuring things out.

The question marks still surround the tackle position. The Chiefs are high on Niang and he should take over at right tackle. Niang had quality college tape and was a good value in the third round of last year's draft. There may be some growing pains, especially because he has had no football activities for a year, but he should be serviceable enough in his first year as a starter. Left tackle is where the main concern is at this point. The Chiefs don't pick until 31 and the top-tier tackles should be off the board by then. This means that they either will need to trade up or settle for a lesser player. A few options who may be able to step in and contribute at the back end of the first round are Liam Eichenberg, Jackson Carman and Alex Leatherwood. That should be the direction they go if they stay put at 31. All three have multiple years of experience at left tackle at the highest level of college football. It would be a great decision if they were to move up to draft Christian Darrisaw from Virginia Tech. It is tough to argue against any of these, but the draft is always a little chaotic so it isn't great to go into it with that glaring of a need.

In the end, moving off both Schwartz and Fisher was a tough decision that was probably necessary. The injury and salary concerns were just too high to keep them. That being said, it has put them in a very tough situation. If they can put together an offensive line that includes Darrisaw, Thuney, Reiter, Duvernay-Tardif, Niang and Long as depth, then this makes general manager Brett Veach look like a genius. It could also end up as Niang, Thuney, Duvernay-Tardif, Long and a draft pick, which would make it difficult for the Chiefs to repeat. It is easy to win when Patrick Mahomes is at quarterback, but fans will see how good Veach is handling this offensive line conundrum.

