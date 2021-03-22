Winners and Losers from the First Week of NFL Free Agency

Winners

New York Jets:

What the Jets have done so far in free agency has been overshadowed by their status for the draft. They are currently slated to pick second, a prime spot to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. Whatever they end up doing at the quarterback position, fans should know they are building a quality team around him. Offensively, they signed Corey Davis, paying him $37 million over three years. Davis may not be the top-tier wideout evaluators expected when he went fifth overall in the 2017 draft, but he has developed into a quality pass-catcher that could have upside in a new situation. Pairing him with budding star Denzel Mims and Jamison Crowder gives them a solid top three. They also added Keelan Cole as depth to the receiver room, and he is a solid fourth option. The Jets improved their defense drastically.

Robert Saleh will be a defensive-minded head coach and he added a lot of pieces. It starts up front with pass rusher Carl Lawson. Lawson was signed to a three-year, $45 million deal. At $15 million a year, for someone who ranked sixth in pressures last season, that is great value. The Jets also added Sheldon Rankins on a two-year deal worth up to $17 million. When healthy, Rankins is one of the best interior players in the NFL. He has dealt with some injuries, but he had eight sacks and 50 pressures during his last fully healthy season. Playing him at the 3-tech spot alongside Quinnen Williams, could lead to double-digit sacks. Rankins has Pro Bowl upside in his first year with the team. If general manager Joe Douglas continues to hit on draft picks, the Jets could be a playoff team pretty soon.

Jacksonville Jaguars Defense:

The Jaguars were the worst team in football last season, but after their free-agency haul and likely adding quarterback Trevor Lawrence in the draft, they should be a team moving in the right direction. Head coach Urban Meyer has always emphasized the importance of having quality cornerbacks and he paid Shaquill Griffin $44.5 million over three years to secure one spot. Griffin was very good in Seattle and he still has a lot of upside to cement himself as one of the best cornerbacks in the league. With C.J. Henderson already on the roster and Sidney Jones coming back, this could end up as a fantastic young group for next year. They also bolstered the defensive line with Roy Robertson-Harris. He is due over $9 million a year for the next three seasons, which is a terrific deal for both sides. Robertson-Harris is one of the most underrated players in the league and he has "breakout star" written all over him. Adding in other pieces like Rayshawn Jenkins, Tyson Alualu and Jihad Ward to this defense is going to help keep the ball in Trevor Lawrence’s hands early on.

Kenny Golladay and the New York Giants:

The Giants needed to get a big-time free agent this year. Golladay was the best wideout on the market and has the talent to help quarterback Daniel Jones break out. He has yet to have an alpha-true X receiver, which Golladay brings to the table. They paid up for the star, but it is worth it. With running back Saquon Barkley returning and a solid group of weapons around Golladay, the offense will be very interesting next season. It was a smart decision by general manager Dave Gettelman to pay up for Golladay.

Justin Herbert:

It is hard to remember the last time the Chargers had a good offensive line. Now that they have a quarterback with the talent to win a Super Bowl, general manager Tom Telesco went to work to help improve that group. The Chargers brought in the top center on the market, Corey Linsley, the anchor on an excellent Packers offensive line this past season. They also brought in Matt Feiler from Pittsburgh. Feiler has tackle and guard versatility and he looks like a solid starter at either spot. Especially with how often players get injured, the Chargers can feel comfortable maneuvering the offensive line if need be. The Chargers also have the 13th pick in the draft and that could be used on a premium left tackle to drastically improve one of the worst units in the league.

Cleveland Browns:

The idea of the Browns being the laughing stock of the NFL is long gone with general manager Andrew Berry at the helm. He has been excellent great thus far and has made a plethora of great signings. He signed John Johnson III to be one of their starting safeties at only three years for a total of $33.75 million. This was highway robbery for them. Johnson is a well-rounded player and when on the field, has been the model of consistency. Berry also grabbed cornerback Troy Hill from the Rams at a price-point of $24 million over four years. He can play the slot and on the outside. The Browns brought back wide receiver Rashard Higgins and grabbed pass rusher Takk McKinley on one-year deals, both of whom provide solid value and depth at their respective positions. Browns fans couldn’t have asked for a better start to free agency than this.

Tampa Bay:

It must be frustrating for 31 teams that quarterback Tom Brady is still in the league. He restructured his contract, giving the Buccaneers enough money to bring back linebackers Lavonte David and Shaq Barrett on team-friendly deals. They also re-signed tight end Rob Gronkowski at the same price as last year. If they can re-sign wide receiver Antonio Brown, it is hard to see them not making the Super Bowl again next year.

Other winners: Patriots, Bills, Cardinals, Ravens

Losers

Indianapolis Colts:

This isn’t necessarily because they’ve made a bad signing, but the Colts haven’t done anything yet aside from re-signing running back Marlon Mack. General manager Chris Ballard prides himself on the draft and rarely spends on free agents and it seems like he is continuing with that this year. That being said, the Colts are still a few pieces away from being a true Super Bowl contender. Spending in free agency may get them over the hump. Carson Wentz is their new quarterback and they have a glaring need at wide receiver and left tackle. If they bring back T.Y. Hilton and add tackle Alejandro Villanueva, it could help get them out of the losers category.

Juju Smith-Schuster

The Pittsburgh Steelers got a great deal when they re-signed Smith-Schuster on a one-year deal for only $8 million. It made sense for the receiver to take a prove-it deal after a solid but unspectacular 2020 season, but going back to Pittsburgh might not have been the best decision for him. He had a better prove-it deal from the Chiefs at the same $8 million for one year but with $3 million in incentives. Smith-Schuster was at his best as a No. 2 when quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was in his prime; just imagine the production he would have had as a No. 2 with quarterback Patrick Mahomes. It is hard to see him putting up better numbers next year with a harder schedule and an aging Roethlisberger.

Chicago Bears:

This is very self-explanatory. Chicago has been in quarterback purgatory since Sid Luckman and that should continue next year. They brought in Andy Dalton for one year at $10 million. Hard to say he is much of an upgrade over Mitchell Trubisky. The Bears also told Dalton he is going to be their starting quarterback, which means they probably won’t take one in the draft. This looks like the last season of the (gead coach Matt) Nagy and (general manager Ryan) Pace era and the Bears should be looking at a franchise quarterback at this time next year.