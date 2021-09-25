Zach Wilson And The New York Jets Failure To Launch

Why have Zach Wilson and the Jets offense failed to produce early in the season? Take a dive into the film at what is going wrong in New York.

After just 2 weeks, all the optimism for the Jets new look offense is almost completely out the window. Not only has the team scored just 20 points in their first two weeks, but the core of the offensive system (the play action passing game) is the worst part of their offense. What’s going wrong and can it be fixed?

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE ENTIRE VIDEO

Click here to view

Click here to purchase

Click here to view

Hundreds of prospects ranked and updated throughout the season. Stay updated on all the NFL Draft eligible players and where they could go in the draft.

Click here to view

Click here to view

Check out the latest and greatest, most up-to-date, fantasy football rankings. No one has the most comprehensive and accurate rankings when it comes to fantasy football than the NFL Draft Bible.

Click here to view