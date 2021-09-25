Zach Wilson And The New York Jets Failure To Launch

After just 2 weeks, all the optimism for the Jets new look offense is almost completely out the window. Not only has the team scored just 20 points in their first two weeks, but the core of the offensive system (the play action passing game) is the worst part of their offense. What’s going wrong and can it be fixed?
