September 25, 2021
Zach Wilson And The New York Jets Failure To Launch

Why have Zach Wilson and the Jets offense failed to produce early in the season? Take a dive into the film at what is going wrong in New York.
After just 2 weeks, all the optimism for the Jets new look offense is almost completely out the window. Not only has the team scored just 20 points in their first two weeks, but the core of the offensive system (the play action passing game) is the worst part of their offense. What’s going wrong and can it be fixed? 

