Zach Wilson Fitting in Well with the Jets

The acclimation process for Zach Wilson has been smooth so far, the New York Jets first-round selection sounding and looking the part of the franchise’s long-awaited franchise quarterback. The on the field doesn’t seem to worry Wilson as much, however, as one difficult transition off of it.

The Jets selected Wilson with the second overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. Then they moved up in the first round to add USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14.

In Thursday’s Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Wilson reportedly looked the part.

He didn’t seem to have any issues in the 7-on-7 portion of practice, showing a good command and presence according to the media at the Jets facility.

And while the NFL doesn’t seem yet to be a huge adjustment for the former BYU quarterback, one thing about living in New Jersey is a learning curve.

The driving.

“There's a different look to the city, and it's very green and trees everywhere and Utah's definitely not like that,” Wilson said.

“You know, there's definitely some aggressive drivers here, that's for sure. Getting used to that, you know, getting cut off about everywhere, everywhere you go but really it's - I feel like I'm at home. I don't feel homesick, I don't feel like I'm missing anything. I'm having a blast and I think you know the coaches and the players just make it easy to fit in and then get going with everything.”

His adaptation to the offense is going smoothly, he told reporters on Thursday following OTAs. With the Jets as he did at BYU, he will be asked to make a lot of quick reads and get the ball quickly out and to his wide receivers.

“Yeah, I think there's similarities in almost every aspect, you know, I think the game is gonna be faster; my processing needs to be faster,” Wilson said. “There's obviously some better faster, smarter guys on defense as well so you know it almost makes me feel like I'm a freshman in college and it seems like almost the same transition from high school to college, you know, it's definitely obviously different. But it kind of reminds me the same thing. I'm just adjusting to the speed of what's going on and then also the plays - there's a lot more that the offense requires of you.”

Wilson is coming off a tremendous final season at BYU where he threw for 3,692 yards with 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He led BYU to an 11-1 record a 49-23 win over Central Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl.