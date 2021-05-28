Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Our ShowsLatest NewsNFL DraftRankingsFantasy FootballSI.comMock Drafts
Search

Zach Wilson Fitting in Well with the Jets

The 2021 second-overall pick is settling into his role as the Jets' franchise quarterback
Author:
Publish date:

The acclimation process for Zach Wilson has been smooth so far, the New York Jets first-round selection sounding and looking the part of the franchise’s long-awaited franchise quarterback. The on the field doesn’t seem to worry Wilson as much, however, as one difficult transition off of it.

The Jets selected Wilson with the second overall pick in April’s NFL Draft. Then they moved up in the first round to add USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker at No. 14.

In Thursday’s Organized Team Activities (OTAs), Wilson reportedly looked the part.

He didn’t seem to have any issues in the 7-on-7 portion of practice, showing a good command and presence according to the media at the Jets facility.

And while the NFL doesn’t seem yet to be a huge adjustment for the former BYU quarterback, one thing about living in New Jersey is a learning curve.

The driving.

“There's a different look to the city, and it's very green and trees everywhere and Utah's definitely not like that,” Wilson said.

“You know, there's definitely some aggressive drivers here, that's for sure. Getting used to that, you know, getting cut off about everywhere, everywhere you go but really it's - I feel like I'm at home. I don't feel homesick, I don't feel like I'm missing anything. I'm having a blast and I think you know the coaches and the players just make it easy to fit in and then get going with everything.”

His adaptation to the offense is going smoothly, he told reporters on Thursday following OTAs. With the Jets as he did at BYU, he will be asked to make a lot of quick reads and get the ball quickly out and to his wide receivers.

“Yeah, I think there's similarities in almost every aspect, you know, I think the game is gonna be faster; my processing needs to be faster,” Wilson said. “There's obviously some better faster, smarter guys on defense as well so you know it almost makes me feel like I'm a freshman in college and it seems like almost the same transition from high school to college, you know, it's definitely obviously different. But it kind of reminds me the same thing. I'm just adjusting to the speed of what's going on and then also the plays - there's a lot more that the offense requires of you.”

Wilson is coming off a tremendous final season at BYU where he threw for 3,692 yards with 33 touchdowns and just three interceptions. He led BYU to an 11-1 record a 49-23 win over Central Florida in the Boca Raton Bowl.

USATSI_16157017
NFL

Zach Wilson Fitting in Well with the Jets

the state of football
Our Shows

The State of Football: Part CCXV

USATSI_15333210
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kedon Slovis, Quarterback, USC Trojans

USATSI_15332442
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Drake London, Wide Receiver, USC Trojans

USATSI_15333222
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Drake Jackson, 3-4 Outside Linebacker, USC Trojans

USATSI_13678998
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Kayvon Thibodeaux, Defensive End, Oregon Ducks

USATSI_15436529
Scouting Reports

NFL Draft Profile: Adisa Isaac, Defensive End, Penn State Nittany Lions

_HB18128
NFL Draft

Top 2022 Senior Quarterbacks from The State of Football Part CCXIV

USATSI_15431065
NFL Draft

Top Five North Carolina Prospects in 2022 NFL Draft