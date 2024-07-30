Offensive line legend Bill Callahan on getting experience for Titans rookie JC Latham
The Tennessee Titans may have had the worst offensive line in the NFL last season. You can make a strong case for a few other units, but rookie quarterback Will Levis taking 28 sacks in just nine starts says about all you need to know about this group.
To fix that glaring problem, the Titans front office made two major moves this past offseason. First, they hired head coach Brian Callahan's father Bill Callahan to be their offensive line coach. The senior Callahan has been coaching the OL for 46 years, including 25 years at the NFL level, beginning in 1995 with the Philadelphia Eagles. Callahan is regarded as the best offensive line coach in the business and hiring him has been named the team's best offseason move.
Next, Tennessee moved to upgrade the all-important left tackle spot, taking Alabama's JC Latham with the seventh overall pick in the draft. Going into the draft some analysts had Latham ranked as the second-best offensive line prospect in the 2024 class behind Notre Dame's Joe Alt, and he was almost universally considered the best right tackle prospect.
Moving from right tackle to left tackle and vice-versa isn't as easy as it sounds, and the only way Latham will get it down is by getting enough reps. Here's Callahan at training camp earlier this week talking about getting Latham the snaps he needs to develop, per Turron Davenport at ESPN.
Latham will get a quality test in his first NFL action. The Titans will be hosting the San Francisco 49ers and their lethal defensive line in their first preseason game of the year.