Panthers: Xavier Legette becoming latest big receiver with big role for Dave Canales
The Carolina Panthers made a splash at the end of the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft when they traded up one spot, from No. 33 to No. 32 to secure South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. According to ESPN's David Newton, Legette is already on track to be another big receiver with a big role for new Panthers head coach Dave Canales, who has worked with Mike Evans and DK Metcalf in the past during his stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks.
Carolina traded into the first round to get the 6-foot-3 Legette because he reminded the team of the big receivers (Mike Evans, DK Metcalf) that played big roles in head coach Dave Canales' offenses in the past.- David Newton, ESPN
Legette dealt with a hamstring injury during the offseason, but he has already overcome the injury and is on track to be a starter for the Panthers as a rookie.
They also wanted a receiver who could create separation and get open deep. Despite being slowed by a hamstring injury, Legette has been all that and will be a starter right away.- David Newton, ESPN
One player who is particularly excited to get to work with Legette is last year's No. 1 overall pick, quarterback Bryce Young.
"That combination of size, speed, how explosive he is, the way he comes out of routes, it's definitely something that I gotta get used to,'' Young said, via ESPN. "We're working on getting that timing down, but I'm super excited.''
Legette caught 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns the Gamecocks last season, being named First-Team All-SEC by Pro Football Focus and Phil Steele as well as Second-Team All-SEC by the Associated Press.
Legette now gets to play professionally not too far from his hometown. Mullins, South Carolina is only about 130 miles from Charlotte, North Carolina. He'll join a wide receiver corps that was retooled this offseason as the Panthers also traded for wide receiver Diontae Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers. Legette has a chance to make plenty of early noise as a rookie as things can only get better for a Panthers team that won two games last season and ended up gifting the Chicago Bears the No. 1 pick and quarterback Caleb Williams.